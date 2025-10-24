Marvion Inc. Reports Over 100% Revenue Growth and Commences Construction of New Warehouses in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC), a diversified investment holding company with subsidiaries engaged in logistics, warehousing, and consulting services, has announced its unaudited financial highlights for the first two quarters of 2025, showing remarkable year-over-year growth.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Group recorded a 138% increase in revenue and a 158% increase in gross profit compared to the same period in 2024. In the second quarter, revenue rose 147% while gross profit grew 68% year-over-year.

In addition to the strong financial performance, Marvion has commenced construction of two new warehouses totaling approximately 4,000 square feet under a newly signed 12-year lease. The total construction investment amounts to approximately HKD 1.5 million, with completion targeted by December 31, 2025.

The warehouses will be managed by Propose Enterprise Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marvion, which has also drafted a three-year + three-year renewable lease agreement with a new tenant, representing an annual rental income of HKD 720,000 upon commencement.

"Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 demonstrates the effectiveness of our growth strategy," said Mr. Chan Sze Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Marvion Inc. "The new warehouse project marks another important milestone in strengthening our logistics and warehousing operations in Hong Kong, laying a solid foundation for long-term profitability and shareholder value."

