Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports September 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison

September 2025 September 2024 Change Passengers 983,840 969,844 1.4 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 851,297 844,968 0.7 % Available seat miles (000) 1,032,677 1,014,201 1.8 % Load factor 82.4 % 83.3 % (0.9pts) Departures 6,995 6,796 2.9 % Average stage length (miles) 839 851 (1.4 %)



3 rd Quarter 2025 3 rd Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 4,572,081 4,195,572 9.0 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 4,022,761 3,701,747 8.7 % Available seat miles (000) 4,769,245 4,326,870 10.2 % Load factor 84.3 % 85.6 % (1.3pts) Departures 31,656 28,519 11.0 % Average stage length (miles) 856 863 (0.8 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison

September 2025 September 2024 Change Passengers 1,016,939 1,002,903 1.4 % Available seat miles (000) 1,106,290 1,088,433 1.6 % Departures 7,594 7,419 2.4 % Average stage length (miles) 828 835 (0.9 %)



3 rd Quarter 2025 3 rd Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 4,629,834 4,256,249 8.8 % Available seat miles (000) 4,939,441 4,501,532 9.7 % Departures 32,991 29,884 10.4 % Average stage length (miles) 850 856 (0.7 %)



* Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load

factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as

non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured

through dollar contribution versus operational statistics

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon September 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.53 3rd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.56





Allegiant Travel Company

