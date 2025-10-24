Innisfail, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - True North Carbon, the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. direct air capture (DAC) and material science leader CarbonCapture Inc., announced that its Tamarack DAC Project has reached the key commissioning milestone of "First Capture" on October 22, 2025.

Located at the Deep Sky Alpha facility near Innisfail, Alberta, Tamarack is Canada's largest single-technology DAC deployment. The project is designed to remove up to 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year using a modular approach powered by solar energy.

"With the achievement of this milestone, we're now poised to deliver our first carbon removal credits in the upcoming weeks. We're proud that Alberta will soon be home to Canada's largest single-technology direct air capture pilot," said Adrian Corless, Chief Executive Officer of CarbonCapture Inc. and True North Carbon. "Alberta's supportive policy framework and history of energy innovation have made it possible to bring emerging clean-technology projects like this into reality."

The milestone was marked by an event at Deep Sky Alpha attended by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen, Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz, Chair of Emissions Reductions Alberta, Kelly Ogle, Deep Sky CEO Alex Petre, along with local representatives including the Mayor of Innisfail, Jean Barclay. Key representatives from the energy, technology, and financial sectors were also present. The occasion underscored the collaborative network of industry, government and community partners that continue to drive innovation in carbon management and clean-technology development in Alberta.

"Direct air capture is truly a new frontier for CCUS and it's helping to solve the last-mile problem of airborne carbon," said Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta. "As Canada's largest direct air capture demonstration project, Tamarack demonstrates not only what the future holds for carbon capture technology, but the great heights that can be achieved when we all work together towards shared goals and a common dream."

The Tamarack Project will deliver the company's first carbon removal credits and local benefits through expanded supplier participation and community engagement, while creating opportunities for Canadian-based businesses, including those in the steel industry, to take part in the emerging carbon-removal value chain. The project also includes education and outreach programs aimed at fostering transparency and long-term partnerships with local and Indigenous communities, as well as providing students with opportunities to learn about climate solutions.

"I'm deeply grateful to Deep Sky for the important collaboration that made today's milestone possible and allowed this achievement in a rapid fashion," said Corless."This is an important day for True North Carbon but it's just the first step in our plans to lead the growth of the emerging Carbon Removal Industry in Alberta and Canada."

Installation of Project Tamarack

About CarbonCapture Inc. CarbonCapture Inc. is a U.S.-based climate technology company developing modular DAC systems to remove CO2 from the atmosphere for durable storage.

About True North Carbon Ltd. True North Carbon is CarbonCapture Inc.'s Canadian subsidiary focused on deploying DAC projects across Canada with an emphasis on Alberta's carbon management ecosystem.

