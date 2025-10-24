Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) and Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) have started building a solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi that will deliver 1 GW of continuous baseload energy from a 5.2 GW solar plant paired with a 19 GWh battery system.Masdar and EWEC have begun construction on what they describe as the world's first gigawatt-scale renewable energy project to deliver continuous, round-the-clock power. The development combines a 5.2 GW solar plant with a 19 GWh battery energy storage system. The two companies first announced plans in January to develop the solar-plus-storage ...

