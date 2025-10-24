Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced industrial OEMs, announced that it will host an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) working group event for humanoid robot safety standards in Barcelona, Spain, from October 27-30, 2025.

This multi-year ISO initiative aims to define the safety framework guiding how humanoid robots are designed, developed, and deployed around the world. The working group will bring together 40 to 50 international experts and innovators to advance the development of global safety standards for humanoid robots, helping to define safe human/robot interaction in real-world environments. Hosting the ISO event reinforces Novanta's commitment to collaborative technology innovation in the robotics industry and dedication to advancing safety standards on a global scale.

"Humanoid robotics have their own set of unique challenges, which require a distinctive and dedicated set of safety standards to protect operators, businesses, and the public," said Chuck Ravetto, Co-Chief Operating Officer of Novanta Inc. "By engaging collaboratively and directly with industry participants through an ISO working group, the industry can collectively develop these safety standards, codifying them under a new international safety standard, ISO 25785-1, to ensure the full range of risks are mitigated. We are honored to be part of their development."

"We are working with global experts and industry leaders to create guidelines that ensures innovation continues to accelerate, while proper safety measures and standards are developed and incorporated," added Chuck Ravetto. "We are excited to host this session, to further the industry's practice of working together, openly, and impartially. The advancement of this physical AI innovation, in a manner that places safety first, will reshape how we work and live."

