Desert Rose Films' Mountain Boy Wins Best Director and Best Adult Actor at China's Premier Children's Film Festival

Acclaimed family drama earns top honors across jury and youth-voted categories

JINAN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Desert Rose Films today announced that Mountain Boy , the studio's celebrated family film exploring autism, identity, and belonging, has won Best Director in the main competition at the China International Children's Film Festival (CICFF), as well as Best Adult Actor in the Children's Choice Awards.

CICFF, China's largest and most prestigious festival dedicated to children's cinema, draws thousands of young viewers, industry leaders, and international jurors each year. The dual wins underscore the film's emotional resonance with both professional judging panels and its intended audience: children.

The awards follow a week of festival activity, including three screenings, a featured Q&A, and an international panel on family-focused storytelling. Desert Rose Films Founder and award-winning filmmaker Nancy Paton attended as an invited guest speaker to discuss the cultural impact of children's cinema.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful," said Paton. "For a jury of cinematic experts and children themselves to honor this film says so much about its universal message. Mountain Boy is about empathy, courage, and being understood - themes that cross borders and connect across every culture."

Directed by Zainab Shaheen and written and produced by Paton, Mountain Boy is adapted from the children's series The Boy Who Knew the Mountains by author Michele Ziolkowski. The film follows Suhail, a young Emirati boy with autism who retreats to the mountains of Fujairah only to discover friendship, identity, and family through an unexpected journey.

Ahmed Al Jasmi, who plays Suhali's grandfather, also received the award for Best Adult Actor. This honor highlights the performance at the heart of Suhail's emotional arc and how this portrayal moved young viewers and helped destigmatize autism on screen.

"These awards reinforce the growing demand for family films rooted in compassion and cultural identity," said Paton. "We're deeply grateful to the festival, the audiences, and especially to the children who chose to celebrate this story."

Since its founding in 2015, Desert Rose Films has emerged as a creative hub for female-driven, character-centered storytelling, with Paton's work earning international recognition across Saudi Arabia, London, and the United States.

For more information on Desert Rose Films, please visit www.desertrosefilms.com

For Nancy Paton's full filmography, visit IMDB.

For festival information, visit www.gfa-beijing.com

