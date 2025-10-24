MH Markets CEO Mr. Houimli: Dubai's Branding Strategy Reflects "Global Ambition"

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / In a powerful statement of its growth trajectory, MH Markets, a regulated CFD broker and the UAE's leading forex broker, has launched a comprehensive and dominant branding campaign across Dubai, UAE, and its headquarters. The CFD broker in Dubai, a global financial services provider, unveiled larger-than-life billboards on Sheikh Zayed Road near the majestic Museum of the Future, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, alongside a strategic fleet branding partnership with taxis operating from Dubai International Airport. This initiative positions MH Markets at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial landscapes.

Speaking on the strategic vision behind this significant investment, Mr. Chokri Houimli, CEO (MENA) of MH Markets, stated that the campaign is a direct reflection of the company's core values and future ambitions.

"Our presence in Dubai is not merely about visibility; it is about alignment," Mr. Houimli said. "Much like Dubai itself, MH Markets is built on ambition and vision. By joining the city's iconic skyline, we are expressing that same drive to build a lasting legacy of trust and empower investors right from the heart of this emerging financial hub."

The campaign places MH Markets branding along the city's most futuristic corridors, ensuring engagement with a global audience of investors, entrepreneurs, and financial leaders. This move emphasizes the company's commitment to establishing a profound and lasting connection with the MENA region and beyond.

This branding campaign in Dubai follows another major milestone for the company; in July, a NASDAQ MarketSite feature on the iconic tower in Times Square, New York. During the event, Mr. Houimli made a landmark announcement regarding the company's future, strengthening its status as one of the fastest-growing forex and CFD brokerages in the region.

"Our feature on NASDAQ was a declaration of our global standards and our readiness for the next chapter," Mr. Houimli commented. "It was the perfect platform to announce our preparation for an Initial Public Offering (IPO)in the coming years, a strategic move that will fuel our next phase of innovation and solidify our commitment to transparency for our clients and partners."

By bridging its physical dominance in Dubai with its digital landmark on NASDAQ, MH Markets is crafting a narrative of unparalleled growth and credibility. Mr. Houimli concluded, "This is a synergistic strategy. From the digital pulse of Times Square, to the gigantic billboards sharing Dubai's skyline, to the taxis traversing Dubai's futuristic roads, we are telling a unified story: MH Markets is here to build, to lead, and to empower the modern investor on a global scale."

About MH Markets

MH Markets is a globally recognized leader in financial services, providing foreign exchange and contract-for-difference (CFD) brokerage solutions to clients worldwide. Guided by its commitment to service excellence, innovation, and reliability, the company delivers superior trading environments, personalized support, and a wealth of resources to enhance client experiences.

MH Markets operates under multiple international regulatory frameworks, including the Mauritius FSC, Australia ASIC, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines SVGFSA, Vanuatu VFSC, and the UAE SCA-5, ensuring strict adherence to the highest standards of financial governance.

For more information, please visit: www.mhmarkets.com .

Media Contact:

MH Markets

support@mhmarkets.com

SOURCE: MH Markets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mh-markets-ceo-mr.-houimli-dubais-branding-strategy-reflects-%22gl-1091632