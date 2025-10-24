PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Rezatapopt Monotherapy Interim Data From Ongoing PYNNACLE Phase 2 Trial Across Multiple Solid Tumors With a TP53 Y220C Mutation

Data presented today as an oral presentation at 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Confirmed responses observed in eight tumor types spanning ovarian, lung, breast, endometrial, head and neck, colorectal, gallbladder, and ampullary carcinoma

34% overall response rate (ORR) observed among 103 evaluable patients across all cohorts with a median duration of response of 7.6 months

46% ORR observed among 48 evaluable patients in ovarian cancer cohort with a median duration of response of 8.0 months

Rezatapopt New Drug Application submission for platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer planned in first quarter of 2027



PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("PMV Pharma" or the "Company"; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced updated data from the Phase 2 pivotal portion of the ongoing PYNNACLE clinical trial. Results were presented today in an oral presentation by Alison M. Schram, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and PYNNACLE Study Investigator, at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. The ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial is evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation.

"Patients with TP53 Y220C-mutated advanced solid tumors are in need of better treatment options, particularly those with platinum-resistant and refractory ovarian cancer. The rezatapopt data presented today demonstrate very encouraging clinical activity, reinforcing the potential for rezatapopt to target the underlying biology of these cancers and providing a potential shift in the current treatment paradigm," said Dr. Schram.

The Phase 2 clinical trial data below are summarized as of a September 4, 2025 data cutoff date:

The safety population consisted of 112 patients treated with at least one dose of rezatapopt 2000mg daily as monotherapy. Median number of prior lines of systemic therapy was three (range: 1-10)



The efficacy population consisted of 103 patients treated with at least one dose of rezatapopt as of the data cutoff date and either had =1 post-baseline tumor assessment or discontinued early.



Efficacy

Confirmed responses were observed in patients whose tumors were TP53 Y220C mutated and KRAS wild-type in eight tumor types including ovarian, lung, breast, endometrial, head and neck, colorectal, gallbladder cancers, and ampullary carcinoma.

Overall response rate (ORR) of 34% (35/103 patients) per investigator assessment according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1, including confirmed and unconfirmed responses.

The cohort-specific ORRs were as follows: Ovarian cancer: 46% ORR (22/48 patients, including one confirmed complete response, 18 confirmed partial responses, and three unconfirmed partial responses [uPR]) Breast cancer: 17% ORR (2/12 patients) Endometrial cancer: 60% ORR (3/5 patients, including one uPR) Lung cancer: 21% ORR (4/19 patients, including one uPR) Other solid tumors: 21% ORR (4/19 patients)

Across all cohorts, the median time to response was 1.3 months and the median duration of response was 7.6 months.

In the ovarian cancer cohort, the median time to response was 1.3 months and median duration of response was 8.0 months.

Post the September 4, 2025 data cutoff date, four uPRs were confirmed and one uPR (ovarian cancer) remains on treatment.



Safety

Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mostly Grade 1-2 with the most frequent TRAEs observed (>15%) being nausea, fatigue, blood creatinine increased, and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) increased. The rates of individual Grade 3 TRAEs were =6%. All Grade 3 TRAEs resolved on treatment and there were no discontinuations due to Grade 3 aspartate aminotransferase (AST)/ALT elevations.

Rezatapopt administration with food led to an improvement in gastrointestinal tolerability relative to Phase 1 data.

Lab abnormalities were manageable, with the majority of cases being transient and reversible.

The rate of drug discontinuations due to a TRAE was 3.6%.

"We are pleased to share these updated results from the pivotal portion of the ongoing PYNNACLE trial, which continue to enhance our understanding about the potential of rezatapopt to deliver deep and durable responses in patients with limited targeted treatment options. The improvements in overall response rates and median duration of response across all cohorts and specifically in the ovarian cancer cohort are encouraging and further support the potential of rezatapopt to meaningfully impact outcomes for patients with TP53 Y220C mutated advanced tumors," said Deepika Jalota, Pharm.D., Chief Development Officer of PMV Pharma. "We remain on track to submit an NDA in the first quarter of 2027 for platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer, while continuing to generate additional data to support our broader regulatory strategy."

About Rezatapopt

Rezatapopt (PC14586) is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the pocket in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, restoring the wild-type tumor-suppressor function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to rezatapopt for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation.

About the PYNNACLE Clinical Trial

The ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial is evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation. The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial was to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of rezatapopt when administered orally to patients. Safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and effects on biomarkers were also assessed. The Phase 2 portion is a registrational, single arm, expansion basket clinical trial comprising five cohorts (ovarian, lung, breast, and endometrial cancers, and other solid tumors) with the primary objective of evaluating the efficacy of rezatapopt at the RP2D in patients with TP53 Y220C and KRAS wild-type advanced solid tumors. For more information about the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial, refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT trial identifier NCT04585750).

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The Company's co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize more than four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's clinical development activities, plans and projected timelines for rezatapopt, including expectations regarding the timing and completion of patient enrollment and ultimate completion of the Phase 2 portion of the PYNNACLE study, the timing of disclosures regarding clinical data updates of its current clinical trial for rezatapopt, expected therapeutic benefits of rezatapopt including potential efficacy and tolerability, plans regarding regulatory filings and approvals, including targeted timelines for the Company's New Drug Application submission and initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian indication, ongoing safety and response rate of participants in the PYNNACLE study, as well as the overall timing and success of the Company's current and future clinical trials for rezatapopt, the adequacy of the data to support the Company's pursuit of regulatory approval, and the Company's expectations regarding the therapeutic, addressable patient populations, timing for approval, and commercial potential of rezatapopt. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company's preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be successful; the FDA may not agree with the Company's interpretation of the data from clinical trials of its product candidates; the Company may decide, or the FDA may require the Company, to conduct additional clinical trials or to modify its ongoing clinical trials, which could result in enrollment or other delays to the Company's anticipated timelines; the Company may experience delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion, or analysis of clinical testing for its product candidates, or significant issues regarding the adequacy of the Company's clinical trial designs or the execution of its clinical trials may arise, which could result in increased costs and delays, or limit the Company's ability to pursue or obtain regulatory approval; the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data; a global pandemic, other public health emergencies or geopolitical tensions or conflicts may disrupt the Company's business and that of the third parties on which the Company is dependent on, including delaying or otherwise disrupting the Company's clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity; the Company's product candidates may not receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of the Company's product candidates could delay or prevent regulatory approval or commercialization; the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing on terms acceptable or at all; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 3, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2025, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

