Ronnie Coleman Partners With TLF Apparel to Further Advance the Gym-to-Street Wear Revolution.

Eight-Time Mr. Olympia and Global Fitness Icon Reunites with Longtime Friend & Collaborator Chris Ferguson to Inspire the World to Redefine Impossible® and Take Life Further®

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / TLF Apparel, the high-performance and style-driven Gym-To-Street Wear® brand, proudly announces a landmark multi-year partnership with Ronnie Coleman, eight-time Mr. Olympia and global fitness legend, and one of the most influential figures in fitness history.

This partnership marks the reunion of longtime friends Chris Ferguson, TLF's Founder & CEO, and Ronnie Coleman, two pioneers whose early collaborations helped shape the modern fitness culture. The two originally joined forces during their record-breaking run at BSN®, where Ferguson, as BSN's Chief Product Formulator, developed arguably the most significant breakthrough in sports nutrition history by innovating the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout category with his unprecedented formulations, forever changing the way the world now approaches training and supplementation.

Now, they're joining forces with a collaboration that fuses innovation, motivation, and a purpose to break the mold for greatness, and to once again inspire millions to improve the way they feel and look, propelling their confidence and performance to new levels.

"Ronnie represents everything TLF stands for…grit, determination, overcoming adversity, and setting the ultimate standard for true greatness. He built a legacy through relentless discipline, perseverance, and mental and physical fortitude that has allowed him to overcome challenges to be one of the world's most elite and greatest athletes ever to exist…a quality he continues to demonstrate to this very day," said Chris Ferguson.

Ferguson continues, "It's this mindset and message that both TLF and Ronnie and I want to echo to the world, motivating individuals to stay steadfast, focused, and driven, and to forge a path where limits are mere illusions".

"Together, we're not just continuing to create TLF's best in class Gym-To-Street Wear®, it's more than apparel, it's about two worlds colliding to change how the world perceives performance and cultivating a mindset and a united global movement to Redefine Impossible," Ferguson emphasized.

"When I put on TLF, I get pumped and have the feeling that I'm gearing up to be my best; that's what this brand is about," said Ronnie Coleman. "Chris and I go way back, and it's special to come full circle to create something that motivates people to push past limits…in the gym and in life. We've always believed in one thing: if you put in the work, you can redefine what's possible. YEAH BUDDY!" stated Coleman.

TLF and Coleman aim to bring together the hype and resurgence of legacy bodybuilding for today's gym and fitness culture by fusing advanced performance-driven gym gear, elevated essentials, and exclusive street wear that redefines how they train, move, and live.

As an intrinsic driving influence behind the partnership, Coleman will be deeply involved in the creation of the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series Line featuring men's joggers and pants, workout and lifestyle shorts, training tanks, workout stringers, performance tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, oversized pump covers, elevated essentials, and premium tee capsules, all crafted with next-level fabric technologies for unmatched quality, fit, feel, and function. Guided by TLF's message to Redefine Impossible and Take Life Further, the collaboration will expand beyond apparel with exclusive content series, motivational storytelling, behind-the-scenes documentaries, elite athlete training features, and global live-event activations.

About Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia champion, is widely regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders in history and a global fitness icon. A former police officer from Arlington, Texas, Coleman won 26 IFBB professional titles and has become an international ambassador for fitness, motivation, and perseverance. Ronnie Coleman has now co-founded Ronnie Coleman Signature Series. The company opened its doors in 2011 and is a thriving international supplement brand. He continues to inspire millions worldwide through his social media presence and public appearances.

About TLF Apparel

TLF is a Miami, FL-based athletic and lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to empowering individuals to push past their boundaries and limitations to Redefine Impossible® and Take Life Further®. Pioneering a new category in premium high-performance apparel referred to as Gym-To-Street Wear®, TLF products are engineered utilizing cutting-edge designs, innovative high-performance fabrics, and an unwavering commitment to quality, fit, function, and style. TLF provides fitness enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel through their most demanding training sessions while carrying them through the rest of their day (wherever life takes you).

