Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition: New Poll Finds Majority of Virginia Voters Support Commonsense Skill Game Regulation

Survey also finds Virginians are most concerned about economic issues; skill games create jobs, support small businesses and generate revenue without raising taxes

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Today, the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC) released the results of a statewide public opinion poll, which found that the majority of Virginia voters continue to support commonsense regulation for skill games.

VA MAC Logo

VA MAC Logo

These findings are consistent with previous polling that demonstrates voters are still supportive of the language in Senate Bill 212, which passed the General Assembly in 2023 with overwhelming bipartisan support before it was vetoed by Governor Youngkin. If passed, this legislation would have supported thousands of small businesses that rely on skill game income to create jobs, pay competitive wages, and, in many cases, keep their doors open. The bill would have also benefited the entire Commonwealth by generating new annual tax revenue without jeopardizing any existing revenue streams.

"Once again, these polling results confirm what we already know to be true - Virginia voters support commonsense legislation for skill games," said Rich Kelly, President of VA MAC. "VA MAC, along with our small business members, is committed to working with the Legislature next session toward a solution that supports local small businesses, boosts tax revenue for the Commonwealth, and rids the state of illegal gambling machines."

VA MAC only supports Queen of Virginia Skill (QVS2) games, which have been affirmed as legal by a Virginia court. The organization also supports the legislation as it would give law enforcement tools to better identify, track, and prosecute illegal gambling operations and "mini-casino" slot parlors.

The poll, conducted by Hart Research, also found that an overwhelming majority of Virginians are most concerned about economic issues and feel that rising costs and lower taxes should be priorities of the Governor and Legislature. Skill games directly address these concerns by creating and sustaining local jobs, keeping small businesses open, and keeping dollars circulating within local communities. Perhaps most importantly, the tax revenue generated through skill games means the state can fund essential services without imposing new taxes on individuals who are already feeling economic pressure.

The following are key findings from the poll:

When provided with a brief, factual description of Senate Bill 212, a solid plurality (48%) of Virginians expressed support for the measure.

Among those that expressed strong support for the skill game legislation are Black voters (64% support), Democrats (58%), and white voters aged 18-34 (57%).

When breaking down elements of the skill game legislation, voters strongly supported the age prohibition and the fact that it would mean new revenue generated for the state budget: 66% of voters are in favor of a 21-and-over age restriction for skill games 63% of voters support skill game legislation because it would generate over $150 million in new tax revenue for the state 59% of voters support skill game legislation because skill games are operated by Virginia small businesses, which earn the majority of the revenue (unlike out-of-state and internationally owned casinos)



The survey, conducted between September 30 and October 10, 2025, polled 605 likely general election voters by landline, cell phone, and text-to-web. The survey is fully representative of a Virginia statewide electorate by key demographics. Read a memo on the poll here.

Contact Information

Christina Freundlich

christina@pod3strategies.com





SOURCE: Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/new-poll-finds-majority-of-virginia-voters-support-commonsense-skill-game-regulation-1091620