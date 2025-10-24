Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.10.2025 18:03 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 
24-Oct-2025 / 16:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 October 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
The Annual General Meeting of Hot Rocks Investments plc will be held at 09.00 a.m. on 18 November 2025 at Shakespeare 
Martineau LLP, c/o Ampa Holdings LLP, Level 19, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, United Kingdom, SE1 9SG. 
 
Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 406206 
EQS News ID:  2218612 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218612&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2025 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.