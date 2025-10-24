DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

24 October 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Notice of AGM The Annual General Meeting of Hot Rocks Investments plc will be held at 09.00 a.m. on 18 November 2025 at Shakespeare Martineau LLP, c/o Ampa Holdings LLP, Level 19, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, United Kingdom, SE1 9SG. Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174

October 24, 2025 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)