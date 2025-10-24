Energy China and PowerChina have secured $4.3 billion of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for gigawatt-scale wind and solar projects in Saudi Arabia.China Energy Engineering Group (Energy China) and Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) have signed EPC contracts for gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia, valued at CNY 31.273 billion ($4.3 billion). The deal covers multiple large-scale wind and solar power plants. Energy China, in partnership with ACWA Power, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Aramco Power, secured three contracts worth a ...

