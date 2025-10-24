IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Announces Appointment of Chris Huskamp, Veteran Aerospace and Defense Technology Engineer, to its Board of Directors

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) today announces that Chris Huskamp has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Huskamp, the former President of IBC's Engineered Materials Division, currently serves as the Director of Business Development for Jabil, which is the largest U.S.-based, end-to-end contract manufacturer. It provides engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing services to leaders in the consumer devices, automotive, healthcare, industrial, data center, and defense markets.

Prior to his work at Jabil and IBC, Mr. Huskamp worked at G&S Foundry and at Boeing, where he co-authored two patents regarding scandium-bearing aluminum alloys.

Mr. Huskamp holds a B.S. of Metallurgical Engineering from the Missouri University of Science & Technology and has driven materials and processes technology to production over his 28-year career focused on the aerospace and defense market.

"On behalf of the Board, let me say how much we look forward to having Chris re-join the IBC organization, this time as a member of our Board," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of IBC. "Chris' many years of leadership and experience in developing strategic materials and alloys, and the applications in which they are used, should prove extraordinarily valuable to IBC, particularly as we look to potentially expand our production of mission-critical alloys and finished parts to customers across defense and commercial markets."

The appointment of Mr. Huskamp is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), including the clearance of a personal information form with the TSX-V. For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203, Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF copper

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the approval of the TSX-V. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risks Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ibc-announces-appointment-of-chris-huskamp-veteran-aerospace-and-defense-technolo-1091641