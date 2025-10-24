Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 15:29
1,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,73019:33
Dow Jones News
24.10.2025 18:39 Uhr
273 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Oct-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

24 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,604 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.2483p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 444,850 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,296,726 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.2483p                       48,604

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
666             126.20          08:18:44         00358114480TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              125.40          08:18:44         00358114486TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             125.40          08:18:44         00358114487TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              125.40          08:18:44         00358114488TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             124.60          08:22:14         00358116308TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             124.60          08:22:14         00358116309TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             123.80          08:22:33         00358116542TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             124.80          08:53:27         00358131387TRLO1     XLON 
 
423             124.80          08:53:27         00358131388TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             124.60          08:59:53         00358137262TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              124.60          08:59:53         00358137263TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          09:10:36         00358146082TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             124.80          09:24:41         00358157006TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              125.00          09:28:06         00358159863TRLO1     XLON 
 
1221             125.00          09:28:06         00358159864TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             124.80          09:28:06         00358159865TRLO1     XLON 
 
755             124.80          09:28:06         00358159866TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             125.00          09:49:40         00358178192TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             124.80          09:51:36         00358179639TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             124.80          09:51:36         00358179640TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              124.80          09:51:36         00358179641TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             125.00          09:51:36         00358179642TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.60          10:06:47         00358191902TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              124.60          10:07:02         00358192088TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.60          10:07:07         00358192139TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              124.60          10:07:07         00358192140TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.20          10:08:54         00358194118TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             125.00          10:20:11         00358202914TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             125.00          10:20:16         00358202985TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              125.00          10:20:16         00358202992TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             125.00          10:20:38         00358203235TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             125.40          11:12:51         00358232969TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             125.20          11:13:10         00358232979TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              125.20          11:13:10         00358232980TRLO1     XLON 
 
20000            125.00          11:21:17         00358233242TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             125.00          11:21:28         00358233252TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             125.00          11:33:55         00358233866TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.60          11:35:19         00358233936TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             124.40          11:35:21         00358233938TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             124.80          12:21:56         00358235442TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.80          12:21:56         00358235443TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              124.80          12:21:56         00358235444TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             124.80          12:21:56         00358235445TRLO1     XLON 
 
825             125.40          13:41:33         00358239020TRLO1     XLON 
 
1178             126.60          13:51:17         00358239263TRLO1     XLON 
 
1954             127.00          14:14:38         00358240208TRLO1     XLON 
 
1897             126.40          14:15:08         00358240221TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             126.00          14:30:19         00358240821TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.40          14:45:38         00358241719TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             127.00          14:50:43         00358241997TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             127.00          14:51:49         00358242028TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             127.00          15:25:11         00358243759TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406207 
EQS News ID:  2218624 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218624&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2025 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.