CMG Financial Named a Top Employer for Women for the Fourth Consecutive Year by Mortgage Women Magazine

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / CMG Financial, has once again been recognized as a Top Employer for Women by Mortgage Women Magazine, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. This continued recognition underscores CMG's commitment to empowering women at every level of the organization and across the mortgage industry.

"At CMG, women are not just part of the conversation, they're leading it," said Melissa Harbourne, Chief of Staff at CMG. "We've built a company where women have the resources, flexibility, and opportunities to thrive - whether they're starting out in the industry or leading at the executive level."

CMG's culture of inclusivity and advancement has established it as a standout employer in the mortgage space. Women drive innovation and performance across the company, representing over 73% of CMG's operations teams and holding leadership positions at every level - from managers to executives. In 2023, CMG proudly had the most women recognized in National Mortgage Professional's Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking awards, a testament to the strength and influence of its female leaders. The company offers paid maternity leave, equal pay initiatives, and extensive professional development opportunities.

With women serving as the backbone of its success, CMG remains committed to building a workplace where talent, leadership, and innovation know no gender boundaries.

