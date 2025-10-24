Opengate Inc.: Opengate, Inc. and CAREERS Support Solutions, Inc. Announce Merger to Expand Career Opportunities and Services for People With Disabilities

ARMONK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Opengate, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Westchester County that provides support for people with disabilities throughout the Lower Hudson Valley, has announced its new partnership with CAREERS Support Solutions, a nonprofit organization that helps people throughout Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties prepare for, find, and maintain employment.

Photo Credit: John Vecchiolla Photography

(Pictured Left) Christopher Laubis, Chief Executive Officer, Opengate Inc. (Pictured Right) Tina Cornish-Lauria, Executive Director, CAREERS Support Solutions Inc.

This merger, announced by Christopher Laubis, Chief Executive Officer of Opengate, and Tina Cornish-Lauria, Executive Director of CAREERS Support Solutions, reflects both organizations' shared mission to empower people with disabilities to live their best lives through compassionate care, meaningful support, and opportunities to thrive to the fullest extent of their abilities.

Pending approval from the New York State Office of the Attorney General, CAREERS will officially join Opengate on or about December 1, 2025, with all CAREERS employees transitioning to Opengate by that date. Both leadership teams are collaborating closely to ensure a smooth integration and uninterrupted delivery of services.

According to Christopher Laubis, CEO of Opengate: "This merger represents the best of both organizations - our shared mission to provide lifelong opportunities, advocacy, and support for people with disabilities. By combining our strengths, we're ensuring that the adults we both support continue to receive the highest quality programs and stability they deserve."

With the merger, Opengate and CAREERS combine decades of experience and expertise in supporting people with disabilities, both in daily living and employment. The newly unified organization will provide a seamless network of residential, therapeutic, and employment services designed to empower the people receiving services.

"It has always been our goal to help people achieve meaningful employment and independence," said Tina Cornish-Lauria, Executive Director of CAREERS Support Solutions. "Joining Opengate will provide the financial and organizational foundation needed to sustain and expand the vital services we provide well into the future."

There will be no disruption to services or support for people currently enrolled in CAREERS' programs. Together, the unified organization will continue to offer a comprehensive range of supports, including:

Certified Residential Placement

Day Habilitation Without Walls (WOW)

Certified Day Habilitation

Community Habilitation

Respite

Supported Employment (SEMP)

Pathway to Employment (PTE)

Employment Training (ETP)

Community-Based Pre-Voc

For more information, visit OpengateInc.org or CAREERSSupportSolutions.org.

About Opengate

Opengate Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1969, Opengate has remained committed to transforming lives - providing compassionate care, meaningful support, and creating new opportunities for a productive and quality life. Headquartered in Westchester County, Opengate supports people throughout the Lower Hudson Valley, offering a range of therapeutic, residential, and community-based programs and supported employment, designed to foster independence, encourage community engagement, and enhance the overall quality of life for people with disabilities.

About CAREERS Support Solutions

CAREERS is a not-for-profit organization whose fundamental goal is to help individuals with disabilities in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties, NY achieve the satisfaction of sustained, gainful employment at no cost to them, their families, or employers. Since 1987, CAREERS has been successfully helping people with learning, developmental, psychiatric, and/or physical disabilities find and keep jobs. To meet the needs of the community, our newest program helps seniors with, and without disabilities, to find and maintain suitable employment.

SOURCE: Opengate Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/opengate-inc.-and-careers-support-solutions-inc.-announce-merger-to-expand-career-opportu-1091580