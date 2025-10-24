Epique Realty Wins Prestigious 2025 Inman AI Award, Honored as "Top Real Estate AI Startup"

Inman Recognizes Epique's Proprietary AI Platform for

Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry and Empowering Agents

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Epique Realty is thrilled to announce it has won the 2025 Inman AI Award in the "Top real estate AI startup" category. The Inman AI Awards honor the companies and individuals who are harnessing artificial intelligence to revolutionize real estate, and Epique was selected for its groundbreaking contributions and its proprietary platform, Epique.ai. The Inman Awards Team noted that Epique's "innovative work stood out among an exceptional group of nominees, and we're excited to recognize your achievements. We're honored to spotlight your work and look forward to your continued innovation in the future of real estate."

The award is a powerful validation of Epique's founding vision. Unlike legacy brokerages that attempt to retrofit AI onto outdated systems, Epique's entire operational framework was architected around AI from inception. The "AI-in-our-DNA" architecture is the technological embodiment of the company's core philosophy of radical generosity. While competitors monetize AI as a premium, Epique provides its powerful Epique.ai platform as a foundational right, free to all agents, to democratize success across the industry.

"The Inman AI award is a profound honor that validates our entire agent-first model," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO. "From a financial and cultural perspective, our radical generosity is intentional. We proved that by investing in our agents first, providing AI, healthcare, and support for free, that we could build a more successful, sustainable, and equitable business for everyone. Epique's win belongs to every agent who believed in that vision."

"Winning the top AI Startup Award is incredible, and it highlights the human dimension of our technology," said Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO. "Our AI is only as powerful as the agents who use it. This award is a testament to our 'high touch' culture and our AIPRO certification program, which has empowered thousands of agents to confidently adopt AI. It's a win for our entire Epique family and the supportive community we've built together."

The results of Epique's AI-centric strategy have been historic. The platform's value proposition was a primary catalyst for the brokerage's record-breaking growth from 300 to over 4,000 agents across all 50 states in under a year. Epique's explosive growth translated into a sales volume increase from $117 million to over $4.2 billion in 2024. This success, which saves agents an average of $30,000 annually, was recently recognized by Epique's debut on the T360 Mega 1000, ranking #23 nationwide by agent count.

"We are humbled and honored by this recognition from Inman," said Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. "When we founded Epique, our mission was to build the platform we, as agents, always wished existed. Epique.ai was architected as a seamless, integrated engine for agent success. For us, the award is not just about code; it's about the historic results of the thousands of agents who have joined us, the billions in sales, and the industry-wide shift we've started. We've proven that AI, when built with heart, is the key to unlocking the future of real estate."

About Epique Realty

As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and with Canada on-board, global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unheard of free phenomenal benefits with a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

