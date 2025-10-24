Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025
24.10.2025 20:38 Uhr
Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group Awarded EV Technology of the Year

Mahwah, NJ-Based Clean Energy Contractor Honored for Outstanding Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Core Development Group, a leader in renewable energy solutions, won the Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year award in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, presented by leading market intelligence organization Tech Breakthrough.

AutoTech BreakThrough Award -Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year- Core Development Group

AutoTech BreakThrough Award -Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year- Core Development Group

The award recognizes Core Development Group's exceptional commercial and fleet EV charging services, highlighting its expertise in developing EV charging infrastructure, sustainable transportation, and clean energy innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized as an EV charging leader for 2025. With a track record of more than 15,000 successful EV fast-charging installations across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, our commercial Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services reduce carbon emissions while easing the transition to cleaner energy sources," said Henry Cortes, Core Development Group Founder and CEO.

"We focus on commercial EV charging, from concept through completion, and provide fleets with the optimal number of charging stations to consume the least power - resulting in the highest operational and environmental return on investment. The momentum of EV charging infrastructure across North America is undeniable, and Core Development Group is proud to help power the future of commercial electric fleets," Cortes said.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and excellence in automotive technology, transportation breakthroughs, and sustainable mobility solutions. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries.

For more information about Core Development Group, visit https://www.coredevusa.com.

###

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.com.

Contact Information

Peter Muzsi
VP, Business Development
pmuzsi@coredevusa.com
201-825-2195

.

SOURCE: Core Development Group LLC



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/core-development-group-awarded-ev-technology-of-the-year-1086940

