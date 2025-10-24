StimCell Energetics Inc. Successfully Uplists to OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / StimCell Energetics Inc. (OTCQB:STME) ("StimCell" or the "Company"), a biotech pioneer targeting cellular energy to enhance wellness, anti-aging, and longevity, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective October 24, 2025. This significant milestone reflects the company's commitment to enhancing transparency, improving liquidity, and expanding its visibility within the investment community.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that meet high standards of financial reporting and corporate governance. By uplisting to the OTCQB, StimCell demonstrates its dedication to providing shareholders with greater access to financial information and a more robust trading platform.

"We are happy to achieve this uplisting to the OTCQB market, a key step in our growth strategy," said David Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of StimCell Energetics Inc. "This move enhances our ability to attract new investors and supports our mission to bring our unique eBalance® wellness device, a cutting-edge solution designed to promote cellular energy maximization, to market. We look forward to leveraging this platform to further our business objectives and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The uplisting to OTCQB aligns with StimCell Energetics Inc.'s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence and advance its innovative projects through both research and market saturation while maintaining the highest standards of operational and financial transparency.

About StimCell Energetics Inc.

StimCell Energetics Inc. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that enhance cellular function, promote general wellness and alleviate health complications including, but not limited to: aging, insulin sensitivity, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The Company's main focus is on continued research and development of its eBalance® Technology and its eBalance® Home System.

