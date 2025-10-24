Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma to Present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, taking place October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental, New York City.

The ThinkEquity Conference convenes institutional investors, analysts, and emerging growth companies for a day of presentations and one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform to share business updates and explore new market opportunities.

During the conference, Innocan Pharma will be presented at 9:30 a.m. (New York time) in the Boardroom. The Company will outline its upcoming regulatory milestones across both Human and Animal Health, focusing on its LPT-CBD innovative injectable platform for chronic pain management.

Innocan's presenters will include Iris Bincovich, CEO, Roni Kamhi, COO and Innocan's distinguished advisory board member Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D, an expert in internal, perioperative and pain medicine, critical and palliative care, pharmacology, drug development and regulatory affairs.

For more information about the ThinkEquity Conference, please visit www.think-equity.com.

About Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D

Dr. Pergolizzi is a Senior Partner at Naples Anesthesia and Pain Associates and serves as the Chief Operating Officer at NEMA Research Inc. He is a former subcommittee member of the FDA SUI and SGE VAH Grant Review for Analgesics and a consultant to the National Pain Foundation Board of Directors. He has held various C-level positions in private and public companies and can leverage his significant medical expertise, regulatory experience, and business skills to build a strong track record of success in many fields in the healthcare industry.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over US $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Innocan

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary. www.innocanpharma.com

