IGEL Teams with Palo Alto Networks to Elevate Enterprise Cybersecurity

Together, IGEL OS and Palo Alto Networks' Prisma® Browser deliver consistent, frictionless Zero Trust access to SaaS, web, and private applications on any device

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025, a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now & next, today announced that the Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser, the first SASE-natively integrated secure browser, is now available on the IGEL App Portal.

"In today's dynamic digital environment, protecting applications, data, and endpoint devices is mission-critical. Through the integration of IGEL OS and Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Browser, organizations can achieve trusted, enterprise-grade security across their distributed operations," said Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliances at IGEL. "Together, we help customers strengthen cyber resilience, safeguard productivity, and deliver seamless user experiences."

Prisma Browser: Ensuring Consistent, Frictionless Zero Trust Security

With the move to hybrid cloud, organizations have increasingly shifted applications away from the endpoint and into private and public clouds using Secure Browsers, DaaS, and VDI. This is allowing organizations to rethink the enterprise endpoint.

"By partnering with IGEL, we're bringing a new level of secure, flexible access for today's distributed workforce. By combining IGEL's immutable policy-driven endpoint OS platform with our Prisma Browser, organizations gain complete visibility and control over user interactions with applications and data, reduce their attack surface, and deliver a secure, seamless, and high-performance experience for users accessing web and private applications," said Anupam Upadhyaya, SVP at Palo Alto Networks.

The integration of IGEL OS and Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Browser enables organizations to address the changing security needs of a workforce increasingly relying on browser-based work. Now available via the IGEL App Portal for IGEL's immutable endpoint OS, delivers:

Enterprise-grade security. Enables full control and visibility over user interactions with applications and data, while reducing attack surfaces and strengthening compliance

Enables full control and visibility over user interactions with applications and data, while reducing attack surfaces and strengthening compliance Improved application delivery. Supports employees in leveraging the immutable endpoint OS to access web and private apps from the local secure browser while reducing VDI dependency and TCO, and improving user experience

Supports employees in leveraging the immutable endpoint OS to access web and private apps from the local secure browser while reducing VDI dependency and TCO, and improving user experience Complete web protection . Shields user interaction with web and SaaS applications to help protect against sophisticated web-based and internal threats by leveraging Palo Alto Networks' security services, across all devices, including compromised endpoints

. Shields user interaction with web and SaaS applications to help protect against sophisticated web-based and internal threats by leveraging Palo Alto Networks' security services, across all devices, including compromised endpoints Increased cybersecurity resiliency. Secure-by-design architecture eliminates attack vectors utilized by bad actors, strengthening an organization's ability to maintain operations under threat.

Secure-by-design architecture eliminates attack vectors utilized by bad actors, strengthening an organization's ability to maintain operations under threat. Regulatory compliance. Businesses can identify and protect PII and PHI with built-in compliance profiles for HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS





Prisma Browser provides top-tier SASE security directly within the browser, allowing organizations to offer consistent, frictionless Zero Trust access to SaaS, web, and private browser-based applications on any device. With data security, built-in compliance profiles, and over 1,000 data classifiers, Prisma Browser delivers unique data protection features for healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries.

Strategic Impact for IGEL Customers

IGEL is a transformative secure endpoint OS Platform designed for Enterprise Browser, SaaS, DaaS, and VDI environments. The IGEL Preventative Security Model reduces endpoint attack surface by up to 95% while reducing endpoint TCO by up to 75%. IGEL OS is seamless to manage and helps organizations achieve sustainability goals.

The partnership with Palo Alto Networks further strengthens this model-delivering strong end-to-end security and proactive prevention against cyber threats, all while remaining user-friendly and preserving performance, ensuring a seamless experience for end users. The combination of IGEL's Immutable Endpoint OS with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Browser enhances organizations' endpoint security by providing a more secure, centralized, and integrated approach to managing and protecting network endpoints and work in the browser.

Availability & Resources

Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Browser is available now on the IGEL App Portal. The following resources provide additional details and ways to engage:

Explore the PRISMA app on the IGEL App Portal (https://app.igel.com/prisma_access_browser/138.64.1+1?utm_source=corpcomms&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=paloalto_prisma_access_browser)

(https://app.igel.com/prisma_access_browser/138.64.1+1?utm_source=corpcomms&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=paloalto_prisma_access_browser) Download the Joint Solution Brief (PDF) (https://www.igel.com/wp-content/uploads/IGEL-PANW-JSB.pdf?utm_source=corpcomms&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=paloalto_prisma_access_browser)

(https://www.igel.com/wp-content/uploads/IGEL-PANW-JSB.pdf?utm_source=corpcomms&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=paloalto_prisma_access_browser) View IGEL's Listing on the Palo Alto Tech Partner Program Site (https://technologypartners.paloaltonetworks.com/English/listing/IGEL-Technology)

(https://technologypartners.paloaltonetworks.com/English/listing/IGEL-Technology) Read the Blog Raising the Bar for Endpoint Security: Prisma Browser & IGEL (https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/sase/raising-the-bar-for-endpoint-security-prisma-access-browser-igel/)

(https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/sase/raising-the-bar-for-endpoint-security-prisma-access-browser-igel/) Check out IGEL Ready - Palo Alto Networks | IGEL (https://www.igel.com/ready/showcase-partners/palo-alto-networks/)





IGEL Ready is an ecosystem that opens IGEL's core enterprise software to partners, enabling them to integrate their offerings and drive business growth. This provides flexible access to enterprise applications while enhancing customer confidence in joint solutions.

Palo Alto Networks is a Gold Sponsor for IGEL Now & Next 2025, Frankfurt. Join us from November 4-6 for the ultimate endpoint security and EUC event of the year. Register today to secure your spot.

About IGEL

IGEL, is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model, central to IGEL's approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture - an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com

