Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces 3Q2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $2.1 million, or $0.95 per share, as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.23 per share, for the prior comparable quarter of 2024.

The Company also reported net income of $6.2 million, or $2.75 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $2.17 per share, for the prior comparable year-to-date period.

Book value per share increased to $44.54 at September 30, 2025 as compared to $41.79 at the end 2024.

The Company generated $1.2 million in mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of higher scrypt mining revenue resulting from continued purchases of scrypt mining equipment as well as higher average prices of Dogecoin. The quarter's revenue was also impacted by lower Bitcoin rewards resulting from a diminishing level of equipment devoted to the Bitcoin network, which was partially offset by higher average prices.

The Company had Bitcoin mining operations of 143 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 6,491 gigahash as of September 30, 2025. The Company acquired 32 machines used for scrypt mining during the third quarter of 2025 and 139 for the year-to-date period. These third quarter acquisitions added 500 gigahash to the Company's scrypt mining hashrate.

During Q3 2025, the Company mined 5.0 Bitcoin (BTC) and 631 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 2.3 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.5 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.9 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 5.9 Bitcoin.

The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 340 BTC and 12,105 LTC, which were valued at $38.8 million and $1.3 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $40.2 million at September 30, 2025.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with $0.7 million for the prior comparable quarter.

Operating expenses-which include depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-declined from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily due to lower depreciation expenses for certain equipment becoming fully depreciated or disposed of during the second half of 2024.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million for the comparable period of 2024.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2025, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was income of $3.2 million, as compared to income of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily a result of appreciation of our cryptocurrency holdings.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,623,677 $ 61,251,236 Income tax receivables 346,322 223,100 Prepaid expenses 280,152 567,851 Other receivables 80,498 163,736 Total current assets 61,330,649 62,205,923 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 3,799,842 4,201,154 Digital assets, net 40,192,399 30,942,301 Loans receivable - related party 360,955 335,045 Total non-current assets 44,353,196 35,478,500 Total Assets $ 105,683,845 $ 97,684,423 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accrued taxes $ 10,335 $ 35,314 Accrued accounting fees 102,278 115,012 Other accrued expenses 18,121 11,439 Total current liabilities 130,734 161,765 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,330,901 3,488,926 Total Liabilities 5,461,635 3,650,691 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding) 22,500 22,500 Additional paid-in capital 86,286,813 86,286,813 Retained earnings 13,912,897 7,724,419 Total Stockholders' Equity 100,222,210 94,033,732 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 105,683,845 $ 97,684,423

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) Revenue: Digital asset mining $ 1,167,808 $ 1,005,802 $ 3,609,198 $ 3,954,041 Total revenue 1,167,808 1,005,802 3,609,198 3,954,041 Cost of revenues Hosting fees 688,442 734,126 2,051,405 2,115,582 Total cost of revenues 688,442 734,126 2,051,405 2,115,582 Operating expenses: Depreciation expense 579,973 1,298,041 1,749,970 2,870,004 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 59,923 - 170,391 - General and administrative expenses 180,424 186,761 487,066 422,610 Total operating expenses 820,320 1,484,802 2,407,427 3,292,614 Operating loss (340,954 ) (1,213,126 ) (849,634 ) (1,454,155 ) Non-operating income (expense): Net change in unrealized appreciation on digital assets 2,550,510 136,171 6,950,361 5,659,002 Interest income 620,416 775,143 1,852,046 2,349,375 Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital assets 1,176 (3,308 ) (8,597 ) 21,450 Other income - - - 935 Total non-operating income 3,172,102 908,006 8,793,810 8,030,762 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,831,148 (305,120 ) 7,944,176 6,576,607 Provision for income taxes 691,168 214,614 1,755,698 1,691,223 Net income (loss) $ 2,139,980 $ (519,734 ) $ 6,188,478 $ 4,885,384 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.95 $ (0.23 ) $ 2.75 $ 2.17 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 2,250,009 2,250,009 2,250,009 2,250,009

