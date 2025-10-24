Anzeige
24.10.2025 22:26 Uhr
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces 3Q2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Financial Results Summary (unaudited)

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $2.1 million, or $0.95 per share, as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.23 per share, for the prior comparable quarter of 2024.

The Company also reported net income of $6.2 million, or $2.75 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $2.17 per share, for the prior comparable year-to-date period.

Book value per share increased to $44.54 at September 30, 2025 as compared to $41.79 at the end 2024.

The Company generated $1.2 million in mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of higher scrypt mining revenue resulting from continued purchases of scrypt mining equipment as well as higher average prices of Dogecoin. The quarter's revenue was also impacted by lower Bitcoin rewards resulting from a diminishing level of equipment devoted to the Bitcoin network, which was partially offset by higher average prices.

The Company had Bitcoin mining operations of 143 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 6,491 gigahash as of September 30, 2025. The Company acquired 32 machines used for scrypt mining during the third quarter of 2025 and 139 for the year-to-date period. These third quarter acquisitions added 500 gigahash to the Company's scrypt mining hashrate.

During Q3 2025, the Company mined 5.0 Bitcoin (BTC) and 631 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 2.3 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.5 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.9 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 5.9 Bitcoin.

The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 340 BTC and 12,105 LTC, which were valued at $38.8 million and $1.3 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $40.2 million at September 30, 2025.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with $0.7 million for the prior comparable quarter.

Operating expenses-which include depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-declined from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily due to lower depreciation expenses for certain equipment becoming fully depreciated or disposed of during the second half of 2024.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million for the comparable period of 2024.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2025, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was income of $3.2 million, as compared to income of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily a result of appreciation of our cryptocurrency holdings.

Upcoming Shareholder Call

The Company has also announced an upcoming shareholder call on October 30, 2025.

Thursday, October 30, 2025 4:15 pm ET
Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE
Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 805-609-195
Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.

Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,623,677

$

61,251,236

Income tax receivables

346,322

223,100

Prepaid expenses

280,152

567,851

Other receivables

80,498

163,736

Total current assets

61,330,649

62,205,923

Non-current assets

Property and equipment, net

3,799,842

4,201,154

Digital assets, net

40,192,399

30,942,301

Loans receivable - related party

360,955

335,045

Total non-current assets

44,353,196

35,478,500

Total Assets

$

105,683,845

$

97,684,423

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accrued taxes

$

10,335

$

35,314

Accrued accounting fees

102,278

115,012

Other accrued expenses

18,121

11,439

Total current liabilities

130,734

161,765

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities, net

5,330,901

3,488,926

Total Liabilities

5,461,635

3,650,691

Commitments and contingencies (Note 5)

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding)

22,500

22,500

Additional paid-in capital

86,286,813

86,286,813

Retained earnings

13,912,897

7,724,419

Total Stockholders' Equity

100,222,210

94,033,732

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

105,683,845

$

97,684,423

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

Revenue:

Digital asset mining

$

1,167,808

$

1,005,802

$

3,609,198

$

3,954,041

Total revenue

1,167,808

1,005,802

3,609,198

3,954,041

Cost of revenues

Hosting fees

688,442

734,126

2,051,405

2,115,582

Total cost of revenues

688,442

734,126

2,051,405

2,115,582

Operating expenses:

Depreciation expense

579,973

1,298,041

1,749,970

2,870,004

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

59,923

-

170,391

-

General and administrative expenses

180,424

186,761

487,066

422,610

Total operating expenses

820,320

1,484,802

2,407,427

3,292,614

Operating loss

(340,954

)

(1,213,126

)

(849,634

)

(1,454,155

)

Non-operating income (expense):

Net change in unrealized appreciation on digital assets

2,550,510

136,171

6,950,361

5,659,002

Interest income

620,416

775,143

1,852,046

2,349,375

Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital assets

1,176

(3,308

)

(8,597

)

21,450

Other income

-

-

-

935

Total non-operating income

3,172,102

908,006

8,793,810

8,030,762

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,831,148

(305,120

)

7,944,176

6,576,607

Provision for income taxes

691,168

214,614

1,755,698

1,691,223

Net income (loss)

$

2,139,980

$

(519,734

)

$

6,188,478

$

4,885,384

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.95

$

(0.23

)

$

2.75

$

2.17

Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)

2,250,009

2,250,009

2,250,009

2,250,009

