Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.10.2025 22:38 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Native Sons of the Golden West Continue Longstanding Tradition of Philanthropy With Major Hospitals Across California

The Native Sons of the Golden West continue their six-decade legacy of philanthropy with $225,000 in new hospital contributions to Saint John's, UCSF, and Sutter Health in 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) are continuing their long-standing legacy of supporting California's top medical institutions with a new series of contributions totaling $225,000.

This philanthropic effort kicked off on October 5, 2025, with a significant presentation to Saint John's Hospital. This latest gift recognizes the NSGW's ongoing support for the hospital's Cleft Palate Center, bringing their total contributions to Saint John's to over $2 million spanning six decades.

Furthering this tradition, the organization will present $75,000 to UCSF Hospital on October 27, 2025, followed by an additional $75,000 to Sutter Health in December 2025 (date to be determined).

Each contribution underscores the NSGW's enduring commitment to advancing medical care for children and families across the state.

"[The Native Sons of the Golden West] have been steadfast champions for community health and children's care for generations," said Marcia Skelton, PR Chairman of the Native Sons of the Golden West. "These donations reflect our mission to preserve California's future by investing in the well-being of its youngest residents."

Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West is a fraternal organization dedicated to historic preservation, education, and philanthropy throughout the state of California.

For more information, visit nativesonsofthegoldenwest.com or follow on Instagram.

Contact Information

Media Relations
mediarelations.dept@gmail.com
(415) 326-4475?

.

SOURCE: Native Sons of the Golden West



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/native-sons-of-the-golden-west-continue-longstanding-tradition-of-1091715

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.