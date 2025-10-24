Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
24.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
Leslie T Bensley: Jockey Hollow Reopens!

Friends of Jockey Hollow Steps In to Keep Park Open Amid Government Shutdown

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / In response to the federal government shutdown, which forced closures across the National Park Service, the Friends of Jockey Hollow (FOJH) has taken unprecedented action to ensure that Jockey Hollow remains open to the public through November 30, 2025.

Jockey Hollow is Open!

Signage at Jockey Hollow

Jockey Hollow, part of Morristown National Historical Park, was closed as part of the national shutdown. The park includes over 27 miles of historic trails and is one of the nation's most significant Revolutionary War sites - home to the Continental Army during the harsh winter of 1779-1780. FOJH's intervention ensures uninterrupted access for visitors throughout the fall season. However, these efforts come at a cost.

"We rely on community support to make these kinds of actions possible," Bensley added. "Every donation helps us protect this legacy and keep Jockey Hollow open and thriving."

Visitors and supporters can learn more or make a contribution at fojh.org/america250.

Media Contact:
Leslie T. Bensley, Executive Director
Friends of Jockey Hollow
fojh1780@outlook.com | fojh.org

Contact Information
Leslie Bensley
Executive Director
fojh1780@outlook.com
973 714 9575

.

SOURCE: Leslie T Bensley



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/jockey-hollow-reopens-1091735

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
