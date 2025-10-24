Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces a warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") relating to outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Eligible Warrants") set out in the table below. The Eligible Warrants were issued in connection with private placements.

Date of Issuance No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date February 21, 2023 2,428,556 $0.45 February 21, 2028 May 1, 2023 2,751,808 $0.50 May 1, 2026 July 14, 2023 462,500 $0.50 July 14, 2026

The Incentive Program is designed to encourage the early exercise of the Eligible Warrants during a 30-day period commencing on October 27 2025, and expiring at 4:00 p.m. (PDT) on November 26, 2025 (the "Incentive Period").

Under the terms of the Incentive Program, each holder who exercises an Eligible Warrant during the Incentive Period will receive, for each Eligible Warrant exercised, one additional common share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The common shares issuable upon exercise of the Eligible Warrants, and the Incentive Warrants will be issued to participating holders promptly following the expiry of the Incentive Period. The Incentive Warrants, and any common shares issued upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Eligible Warrants that remain unexercised after the Incentive Period will continue to be exercisable on their original terms until their original expiry dates. However, no Incentive Warrants will be issued in respect of any Eligible Warrants exercised after November 19, 2025. The Incentive Program is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

