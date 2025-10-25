Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWRS | ISIN: US12687E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: B47
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 21:44
2,229 Euro
-2,00 % -0,046
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.10.2025 01:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, November 10, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cZ17fMoZ

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts:
In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A.
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417
www.cvh.com.ar

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone
Email: fig@fig.ooo
Tel: +1 917 691-4047

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/cablevisi%c3%b3n-holding-s.a.-to-host-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-third-quarter-2-1091774

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.