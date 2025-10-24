WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) ("Grindr" or the "Company"), the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket, today confirmed that the Special Committee of its Board of Directors (the "Board") has received a non-binding, unsolicited take-private proposal from large shareholders Ray Zage and James Lu (the "Proposing Shareholders") to acquire Grindr for $18.00 per share in cash. The Proposing Shareholders, together with their affiliated entities, currently beneficially own more than 60% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.As previously announced on October 14, 2025, the Board formed a Special Committee comprised of disinterested and independent directors in response to interest expressed by the Proposing Shareholders in exploring a possible transaction. "The Special Committee, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, is reviewing the unsolicited take-private proposal and will be evaluating the best path forward for all shareholders," said Special Committee Chair, Chad Cohen.There is no assurance that this proposal will result in a transaction or any other strategic outcome. The Company does not intend to comment or update further unless and until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate or necessary. Grindr remains focused on continuing to deliver strong execution and serving its distinctive user base, for whom the Grindr app is of vital importance in their day-to-day lives.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee, and Vinson & Elkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee.ContactsInvestors:IR@grindr.com

