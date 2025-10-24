Anzeige
Samstag, 25.10.2025
WKN: A3E28S | ISIN: CA17178G3026 | Ticker-Symbol: C360
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 20:25
0,110 Euro
+117,26 % +0,059
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2025 20:06 Uhr
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Confirms No Material Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of CIRO, Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value products. Cielo seeks to address global waste challenges while contributing to the circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. Cielo is fueling environmental change with a mission to be a leader in the wood by-product-to-fuels industry by using environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and market-ready technologies. Cielo is committed to helping society by providing environmental waste solutions, which the Company believes will contribute to generating positive returns for shareholders. Cielo shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMC," as well as on the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF."

For further information please contact:

Ryan C. Jackson, CEO
Phone: (403) 348-2972
Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


