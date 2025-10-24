Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $1,791,000 or $0.45 per share compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share. Return on Equity was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.
Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.
Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Return on Equity
|13.35%
|11.32%
|12.36%
|11.09%
|Return on Assets
|1.30%
|0.98%
|1.16%
|0.92%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.97%
|3.47%
|3.82%
|3.37%
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|0.26%
|0.21%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|10.86%
|10.17%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|17.75%
|16.35%
|Book Value Per Share
|$13.90
|$12.80
|Market Value Per Share
|$12.10
|$9.03
|(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Interest Income
|$
|6,567,747
|$
|6,744,483
|$
|19,584,846
|$
|20,069,571
|Interest Expense
|1,430,850
|2,067,285
|4,630,286
|6,322,485
|Net Interest Income
|5,136,897
|4,677,198
|14,954,560
|13,747,086
|Provision for credit losses
|(22,241
|)
|229
|(56,454
|)
|(38,972
|)
|Non-interest income
|566,870
|549,612
|1,579,482
|1,700,596
|Operating Expenses
|3,536,970
|3,518,227
|10,709,151
|10,668,945
|Income before taxes
|2,189,038
|1,708,354
|5,881,345
|4,817,709
|Income tax expense
|398,025
|300,020
|1,053,975
|836,080
|Net Income
|$
|1,791,013
|$
|1,408,334
|$
|4,827,370
|$
|3,981,629
|Net Income per share - diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.00
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.42
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,432,608
|$
|55,606,415
|Time deposits with other banks
|1,494,000
|1,992,000
|Securities
|87,151,048
|77,226,328
|Loans
|377,670,851
|407,594,529
|Allowance for credit losses
|(3,413,163
|)
|(3,528,332
|)
|Loans, net
|374,257,688
|404,066,197
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,732,492
|10,092,279
|Other assets
|24,647,796
|25,285,806
|Total Assets
|$
|547,715,632
|$
|574,269,025
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|481,103,001
|$
|505,613,266
|FHLB borrowings
|1,000,000
|4,000,000
|Trust preferred
|7,310,000
|10,310,000
|Other liabilities
|3,605,711
|3,598,596
|Total Liabilities
|493,018,712
|523,521,862
|Equity
|Total Equity
|54,696,920
|50,747,163
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|547,715,632
|$
|574,269,025
Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562