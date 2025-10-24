Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das nächste Lila Sciences? Telescope Innovations ist das 30-Millionen-Dollar-Tor zu KI-gesteuerter Chemie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853265 | ISIN: US4878361082 | Ticker-Symbol: KEL
Tradegate
24.10.25 | 17:34
71,26 Euro
-0,17 % -0,12
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLANOVA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLANOVA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,3071,5812:34
71,2471,5424.10.
PR Newswire
24.10.2025 21:56 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kellanova IR: Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend of $0.58 per Share for Fourth Quarter

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 1, 2025. This is the 404th dividend that Kellanova has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

[K-DIV] [K-FIN]

SOURCE Kellanova IR

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.