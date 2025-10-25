I-Berhad Ushers in a New Era with First AI Robot with PBT Soaring 74% to RM26.8 Million in Q3FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2025 / I-Berhad ("I-Berhad" or the "Group"), the master developer of i-City - Malaysia's No.1 Digital City, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3FY2025"), posting its highest-ever quarterly profit before tax ("PBT") of RM26.8 million. The record earnings underscore the Group's strong operational momentum and disciplined strategic execution.

Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong, Chairman of I-Berhad.

For Q3FY2025, I-Berhad recorded revenue of RM81.3 million and PBT of RM26.8 million, marking an 74% year-on-year surge compared to RM15.4 million in PBT a year earlier. The performance was supported by robust contributions from the Property Development and Property Investment segments, prudent cost management, and a one-time recovery of funds no longer required after the completion of key project milestones.

The Property Development segment remained the main earnings driver, delivering RM42.1 million in revenue, up 51% year-on-year, fuelled by progressive billings from BeCentral Serviced Residences, alongside healthy sales momentum within i-City and 8 Kia Peng. Segmental profit before tax more than doubled to RM16.1 million, compared to RM5.9 million in Q3FY2024.

The Property Investment segment posted another strong quarter, contributing RM6.8 million in revenue and RM5.3 million in profit before tax, a 40% increase year-on-year. Growth was underpinned by stable rental income from Mercu Maybank, the Group's data centre and car park assets in i-City, as well as higher associate income from Central i-City Mall.

Meanwhile, the Leisure and Hospitality segment sustained its upward trajectory with RM31.8 million in revenue, a 16% year-on-year rise, supported by strong visitor footfall during holiday periods. The segment reported PBT of RM6.2 million, marginally lower than last year due to higher depreciation from new rides introduced at i-City's attractions.

On a cumulative basis, for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 ("9MFY2025"), I-Berhad achieved totalrevenue of RM205.6 millionPBT of RM53.4 million, reflecting growth of 30% and 96% respectively, compared to the same period in 2024.

"This record profit before tax marks a defining milestone for I-Berhad, underscoring the strength of our strategic transformation into a resilient, multi-engine growth platform," said Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong, Chairman of I-Berhad. "It reflects not only the success of our ongoing developments but also the depth and maturity of our recurring income base."

He added that with a remaining gross development value ("GDV") of approximately RM5 billion to be realised within i-City - Malaysia's No. 1 Digital City - the Group is well positioned to sustain earnings visibility and deliver long-term value creation for shareholders.

"Our strategy is anchored on maintaining a balanced and synergistic portfolio across property development, investment, and leisure assets while continuously expanding recurring income. At the same time, we are future-proofing i-City through AI and Robotics to reinforce its position as Malaysia's leading technology-driven township."

Tan Sri Lim highlighted that the Group's technology-led growth strategy, anchored by AI World - Malaysia's first AI-enabled urban precinct - marks the next chapter in i-City's evolution. "AI World will catalyse the next growth phase by integrating smart infrastructure, digital platforms, and experiential living. It positions i-City as the national benchmark for intelligent, connected urban ecosystems designed for the AI era." He added that I-Berhad's plans to roll out Robotics-as-a-Service ("RaaS") across the Group's RM1 billion investment property portfolio mark a major step forward in operational excellence and service innovation. "By embedding AI-driven automation and robotics into our operations, we aim to enhance user experiences, optimise asset efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams beyond traditional property cycles. This forward-looking initiative reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value." Looking ahead, Tan Sri Lim expressed confidence that I-Berhad's strong fundamentals and strategic direction will continue to drive sustainable growth. "The Group's growth trajectory remains underpinned by Malaysia's steady economic expansion and supportive government initiatives under Budget 2026 and the 13th Malaysia Plan ("MP13"). Our plans on having the balance RM 5 billion GDV through AI and Robotics will ensure consistent value creation that transform i-City into a world-class, state-of-the-art destination city." ###

ABOUT I-BERHAD

I-Berhad ("I-Berhad") is a Main Market-listed property developer and master planner of i-City, Malaysia's No.1 Digital City located in Shah Alam. Since its establishment, the Group has transformed i-City into a fully integrated smart city featuring residential, commercial, leisure, and hospitality components. Its flagship developments include BeCentral Serviced Residences, DoubleTree by Hilton i-City, and the recently launched i-City Finance Avenue, a premier business and financial hub within the township. Supported by a remaining gross development value ("GDV") of approximately RM5 billion and a growing portfolio of investment properties, I-Berhad is now advancing its next growth phase through AI World, Malaysia's first AI-enabled urban precinct, and the rollout of Robotics-as-a-Service ("RaaS") across its asset base, underscoring its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

For more information, visit https://www.i-bhd.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of I-Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz



Stephanie Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: I-Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/i-berhad-ushers-in-a-new-era-with-first-ai-robot-with-pbt-soaring-74-to-rm26.8-million-1091805