Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2025) - A cornerstone of Canada's antique and collectibles scene, Wayne Learie, affectionately known as "The Mad Picker," is retiring after an extraordinary 60-year career uncovering and selling rare treasures. To mark this milestone, Learie will auction his entire personal and store collection-over 2,000 lots-in a landmark two-day global online event hosted by Direct Auctions and Jeff "The Liquidator" Schwarz.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/271949_65373f8c5483d978_001full.jpg

For over six decades, Learie has been celebrated for his unmatched eye for value, authenticity, and cultural significance-building major collections for investors and discovering hidden gems ranging from Led Zeppelin's robe to rare gas pumps, vintage signs, and Indigenous artifacts. "I've been fortunate to do what I love for many years," said Learie. "Finding unique pieces and bringing joy to buyers and collectors has been the highlight of my life."

A Collector's Farewell - Highlights from the Sale

A 1938 hand-carved sculpture of Chief August Jack Khatsahlano (X̱ats'alanexw) of the Squamish Nation - a cultural masterpiece representing Vancouver's early heritage.

Early Canadian Addison radios from the 1950s in rare condition.

An original "Girl on the Beach" Coca-Cola sign in mint, framed presentation.

A fully restored Austin children's pedal car, a signed Tiffany table lamp and candle holder, and exquisite carved Chinese jade and fine jewelry.

Hardy fishing reels and rods from the 1920s-30s, Canadiana furniture, Indigenous art, sterling silver, and vintage military swords, badges, and showcase displays.

Seeburg and Wurlitzer jukeboxes, beautifully restored to performance condition.

Collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts are calling it the most significant Fraser Valley auction event in over 25 years - a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of Canadian history.

A Partnership Built on Legacy

Wayne recently sold The Mad Picker business to DirectAuctions.com, where he continues to collaborate with Jeff Schwarz, the internationally recognized TV personality and auctioneer from The Liquidator. "It's been an honor to work alongside Wayne over the years," said Jeff Schwarz, CEO of Direct Auctions. "We're thrilled to present such a unique collection that rarely, if ever, comes to auction. Acquiring The Mad Picker and collaborating with Wayne allows us to expand further into the estate and collectibles market - an exciting new chapter for our team and for collectors around the world."

Auction Details

Event: Wayne Learie's Incredible Antique Store & Personal Collection Auction

Dates: October 28 & 29, 2025

Start Time: 1:00 PM PDT (Both Days)

Format: Live Online Worldwide Auction (Hosted by Wayne Learie and Jeff Schwarz)

Lots: 2,000+ rare and collectible pieces

Global Shipping: Available Worldwide



You Tube:https://youtu.be/lhiFhY3DXms



View & Register Now:

https://bid.directauctions.com/Wayne-Learie-s-Incredible-Antique-Store-Personal-Collection-Auction_a74880?m=all

About Wayne Learie - "The Mad Picker"

With six decades in the business, Wayne Learie is one of Canada's most respected professional pickers and antique appraisers. A true cold-door knocker, Wayne has traveled across North America in search of rare and valuable pieces, helping investors and collectors build some of the most renowned collections in the country. Known for his integrity, instinct, and unmatched knowledge of antiques, Wayne has built his legacy as a trusted authority in the world of high-end collectibles.

Website: https://themadpicker.com

About Jeff Schwarz - "The Liquidator"

Jeff Schwarz, CEO of Direct Auctions, Direct Liquidation, and The Mad Picker, has spent over three decades buying and selling assets globally - from movie sets to estate holdings and industrial assets. Through his companies and hit TV series The Liquidator, Jeff has become one of Canada's most recognized and trusted auctioneers, expanding his reach into collectibles, estates, and international asset recovery.

Websites:

www.directauctions.com

www.directliquidation.ca



View All Upcoming Auctions - https://bid.directauctions.com/auctionlist.aspx

Media Contacts

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271949

SOURCE: GYT