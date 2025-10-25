ASCP Foundation Unveils "The Spirits of Medication Management" - a Legacy Gift to Improve Lives Through Pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2025 / The ASCP Foundation proudly announces The Spirits of Medication Management, an endowed initiative made possible through a generous contribution dedicated to improving the lives of all patients through pharmacist-driven medication management, public awareness, leadership, and systems change. This lasting gift supports efforts to reduce polypharmacy, advance safe medication use, and celebrate the expertise and compassion at the heart of pharmacy.

The endowment was donated by a Kentucky resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) associated with the bourbon industry who is concerned about polypharmacy. The donor's interest in this issue stems from personal experiences with family and friends who suffered adverse events resulting from polypharmacy. For instance, one friend with Parkinson's disease suffered problems caused by the use of an inappropriate medication, the work of the pharmacist resulted in the individual's avoidable admittance to the emergency room and hospital. Elsewhere, the donor's mother was plagued by a chronic cough that was misdiagnosed and unresolved until her pharmacist correctly identified the cough as a medication (ACE inhibitor) side effect.

The donor recognized that pharmacists, especially geriatric care pharmacists, are health care professionals highly experienced in medication management, including complex polypharmacy. As a result, she brought the idea for endowment to ASCP. She believes that ASCP, its members, and its networks can use the endowment to lead the way to improved medication management in perpetuity. She is pleased to be working with a group of like-minded people and an organization that is dedicated to improving medication management, addressing polypharmacy, and providing the best quality of care and outcomes for older adults. The donor also anticipates ASCP's efforts will help address the growing burden of polypharmacy on younger adults and even children.

Polypharmacy is generally defined as taking five or more prescription medications daily. This definition applies to the vast majority of long-term care facility residents and over 20% of adults aged 40-79. In general, these individuals have a 50% chance of experiencing an adverse

medication event. Polypharmacy also leads to about 30% of all hospital admissions and is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

The Spirits of Medication Management endowment is a distinctive initiative that reflects meaningful support from outside the health care community for improving polypharmacy outcomes. It underscores the importance of effective medication management and recognizes pharmacists for their specialized expertise in this area. ASCP is deeply grateful for the donor's confidence in our profession. Together, the donor and ASCP are eager to build engagement, synergy, and momentum as this initiative continues to grow.

