New to The Street to Broadcast Nationwide on Bloomberg TV Tonight at 6:30 PM EST Featuring Roadzen, Spartan Equipment, XION, Metaterra, and YY Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's most recognized business television brands, announced its Saturday night Bloomberg Television broadcast airing nationwide at 6:30 PM EST, showcasing an exciting lineup of innovative companies and visionary leaders.

Tonight's episode features exclusive interviews with executives from Roadzen, Spartan Equipment, XION - featuring Anthony Anzalone, Metaterra, and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH). Each segment highlights the leadership, technology, and industry advancements driving these organizations and their unique value propositions in today's market.

The broadcast airs as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, providing national visibility across over 124 million U.S. households. In addition to the featured interviews, tonight's show includes commercial segments spotlighting Laser Photonics (LASE), PetVivo (PETV), Aeries Technology (AERT), Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP), and DataVault Holdings (DVLT) - each representing innovation across industrial, biotech, and AI sectors.

"Each week, New to The Street continues to showcase the next generation of companies shaping global industries," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Tonight's lineup represents some of the most forward-thinking leaders in AI, manufacturing, and technology, giving viewers unprecedented access to emerging growth stories across multiple exchanges."

Now in its 17th year of broadcast, New to The Street remains a leading producer of long-form sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, supplemented by a robust digital presence on YouTube (3.6M+ subscribers) and major social platforms. The brand's "Opportunities To Consider" series continues to connect companies with retail and institutional investors through its hybrid model of earned and sponsored media, global outdoor billboards, and in-person investor events.

New to The Street is a nationally recognized television business show that profiles public and private companies, giving viewers in-depth insights into their operations and growth potential. Broadcasts appear weekly on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business as sponsored programming, with expanded coverage across digital, social, and outdoor platforms, including Times Square billboards. The platform has produced over 600 episodes and remains the go-to destination for CEOs seeking national exposure and investor awareness.

