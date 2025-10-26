mediCAD Hectec GmbH: mediCAD 8 Revolutionizes Orthopedic and Trauma Planning with Intelligent AI Integration

LANDSHUT, Germany, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest release of mediCAD® 8 by mediCAD Hectec GmbH marks a new era in intelligent orthopedic and trauma planning. Combining artificial intelligence, automation, and with a completely new user experience, mediCAD® 8 transforms how surgeons prepare and evaluate orthopedic and traumatological procedures - making planning faster, more accurate, and more consistent than ever before. The integrated mediCAD AI technology, represents a significant advancement in digital surgical planning, delivering measurable improvements in precision and efficiency.

At the heart of the new release lies mediCAD AI, a framework that uses advanced algorithms to automatically recognize anatomical landmarks and interpret medical images with remarkable precision. The system detects key reference points across the hip, knee, and lower limb, supporting surgeons with data-driven accuracy from the first step of the planning process. Comparative studies show that landmark detection in mediCAD® 8 achieves an average deviation of less than two millimeters, ensuring precise alignment and reducing the need for manual corrections frequently required in earlier versions.

The benefits of this automation extend beyond accuracy. In practice, segmentation and implant placement now only take about one minute, compared with two and a half minutes in the previous version, a reduction of roughly sixty percent. Notably, this performance can be achieved even by less experienced users, while version 7 requires expert-level familiarity to reach comparable results. The AI-driven workflow supports the user in providing quick, accurate results, saving human time for medical evaluation.

In addition to landmark recognition, mediCAD® 8 automatically detects image parameters such as orientation and scale, displaying only the relevant tools for each case. The system's intelligent logic minimizes setup time and ensures that the appropriate planning modules are immediately available. The new 2D Trauma module introduces advanced features, including anatomy mirroring for comparison with the non-pathological side, integrated segmentation and fracture management with color-coded visualization, user-oriented interface for efficient fracture reduction. Expanded measurement options now cover the entire body, supporting comprehensive trauma analysis. The upcoming 3D Trauma module extends these capabilities into a three-dimensional environment, offering greater spatial understanding and precision.

By combining AI-driven automation, accuracy, and advanced trauma functionality, mediCAD® 8 defines a new benchmark for intelligent digital surgery planning - empowering surgeons to plan faster, act with confidence, and enhance patient outcomes.

Email: info@mediCAD.eu, phone number: +49 871 330 203 0

