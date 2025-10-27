The People's Government of Suzhou City: 2025 Yangtze River Cultural Festival Opens in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the 2025 Yangtze River Cultural Festival formally began in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, celebrating the region's deep cultural heritage and creative vitality. Co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the People's Government of Suzhou City, the event was co-organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and the Zhangjiagang Municipal People's Government.

This year's festival opened with the small-theater production The Invitation, a locally produced stage performance that tells the story of a museum along the Yangtze River that receives an invitation to join the "Exhibition of Chinese Yangtze River Cultural Relics." Through nine representative artifacts originating from Zhangjiagang-each bearing thousands of years of history-the production invites audiences to reflect on the enduring spirit of humanity and civilization.

Among the festival's key highlights, the exhibition titled featuring 159 sets of historical artifacts from across the region. Also on October 24, the outdoor event "Cycling Through 100 Scenic Spots Along the Yangtze River: Discover the Watery Charm of Jiangsu" took place on Shuangshan Island, where the "3D Cloud Tour: Watery Jiangsu" online cultural tourism project was unveiled. In addition, the "Hi, Yangtze River" inbound tourism promotion month was launched, including the release of a new digital travel guide covering eight cities along the Yangtze River.

Now in its 22nd year, the Yangtze River Cultural Festival continues to serve as a major regional platform for cultural exchange and public participation. Since its inception, the festival has united Zhangjiagang and 13 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the Yangtze River and engaged more than 200 participating organizations in hosting over 180 events, attracting an estimated 500 million participants both in person and offline. The event features programs built around five major themes, including Heritage of the Yangtze River, Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Yangtze River, Arts of the Yangtze River, Walking along the Yangtze River, and Open the Yangtze River. Running concurrently, the "Glorious Yangtze, Autumn Journey to Zhangjiagang" 2025 Cultural Tourism Consumption Promotion Campaign highlights the river's cultural legacy and showcases its relevance in contemporary life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805426/image_5015371_3320299.jpg

