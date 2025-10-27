HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will hold its 13th Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) mega promotion campaign at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan on 27 November. This also marks the event's return to Italy since 2014.Amid the rapidly evolving global landscape and driven by new growth markets ' such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ' as well as opportunities from the Northern Metropolis initiative in Hong Kong, the event offers Italian businesses an opportunity to explore new markets, build partnerships and foster collaboration across Asia.After successful Paris and Jakarta editions, TBTHK Milan will bring together some 80 representatives from Hong Kong, including government officials, top business leaders, innovators, investors and start-up entrepreneurs, for a day of dialogue, networking and partnership-building with Italian companies keen to expand into Asia.At the event, Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, representatives from the Hong Kong SAR Government and Italian government will deliver remarks. High-profile speakers from various industries will share their insights at the Plenary Session, including Hans Michael Jebsen, Chairman of The Hong Kong-Europe Business Council and Jebsen Group; Bernard Chan, Chairman of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Claudio de Bedin, Partner of Justin Chow & de Bedin Solicitors LLP; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.The programme also includes four thematic sessions, each focusing on a strategic area that reflects shared priorities between Hong Kong and Italy and offers in-depth insights into practical collaboration opportunities:Finance and Trade: Highlighting global economic trends, Hong Kong's role as a trade hub, its advanced digital trade initiatives, success stories using new technologies and plans to build trade corridors linking Italy, Hong Kong, and the Chinese MainlandInnovation and Technology: Exploring AI developments, greentech, industrial digitalisation and smart city solutions, featuring case studies and testimonials that showcase promising sectors for Italian businesses seeking to expand in AsiaSupply Chain Service: Highlighting the strategic role of corporate treasury centres in strengthening supply chain functions to support Italian business growth and partnerships within Asia's dynamic market environmentCreative and Design: Focusing on promoting collaboration between Hong Kong and Italian design, lifestyle and manufacturing excellence across Asian markets as well as fashion, art and luxury ' areas in which Italian creativity and Asia's cultural vibrancy intertwineStrong Italy-Hong Kong tiesItaly is an important trading and investment partner of Hong Kong. In 2024, trade between Italy and Hong Kong amounted to US$8.3 billion. This positions Italy as Hong Kong's fourth-largest trading partner, export market and third-largest import market in the EU.Italy was also the third-largest EU investor in Hong Kong at the end of 2023, while Hong Kong was the third most popular destination for Italian investment in Asia. Hong Kong investors also made substantial investments in Italy, with the city being the third-largest Asian investor in the country. As of 2024, there were 200 Italian companies operating in Hong Kong.The most dynamic sectors include fashion and luxury goods, electronics, food and beverage as well as high-value professional services industries, for which Italian excellence is globally recognised.The Asian metropolis offers a unique global ecosystem, combining competitive taxation, a robust legal framework based on the common law, strong IP protection and privileged access to the Chinese Mainland and emerging Asia-Pacific markets.This combination makes Hong Kong an ideal platform for Italian companies eager to expand internationally, diversify and strengthen their presence in one of the world's most vibrant regions.A media briefing about TBTHK was held in Milan on 16 October, during which Chris Lo, HKTDC Regional Director for Europe, said: 'Hong Kong continues to stand out as a dynamic, international and forward-looking ecosystem. With legal certainty, tax efficiency and direct access to the Chinese Mainland market, the city serves as an ideal bridge for Italian companies seeking to operate in Asia. At the same time, the city represents a major opportunity for Asian companies looking to Europe ' and particularly to Italy ' as a prime destination for investment, innovation and industrial partnerships.'Gianluca Mirante, HKTDC Director for Italy, added: 'Think Business, Think Hong Kong is much more than an event. The campaign accelerates strategic connections between two complementary economies. Italian companies will find in Hong Kong a reliable partner for innovation, growth and international expansion. The initiative serves as a meeting point for institutions, businesses and investors, fostering collaboration and best practices in key areas, such as innovation, finance and sustainable development. For more information, please visit TBTHK, Milan's official website:
https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2025-milan/symposium/en/index.html
Register for the event on 27 November:
https://milan.hktdc.com/index.php Think Business, Think Hong Kong was successfully held in early January in Jakarta, Indonesia. The symposium attracted some 2,000 Indonesian political and business leaders, fostering bilateral trade and investment between Hong Kong and Indonesia. The next edition of the flagship promotional event will take place in Milan, Italy, on 27 November this year The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.