Recently, Darren Russell, official certifier from Lawrence World Records, has announced that two cultural landmarks in Beijing's Shenglian Mountain Scenic Area the World's Tallest Sitting Laozi Statue and the World's Heaviest Jade Seal Stone Carving have both received official certification."World's Tallest Sitting Laozi Statue" and "World's Heaviest Jade Seal Stone Carving" Showcase the Brilliance of Chinese Culture.

Rising 57 meters high, the Laozi statue and the 36-ton jade seal together stand as remarkable new symbols of Chinese cultural heritage. During the certification ceremony, domestic and international guests from cultural, academic, and artistic circles gathered to witness this historic achievement.

Li Haitao, President of Lawrence World Records China, highlighted that the two works represent not only the summit of sculpture and craftsmanship but also the spiritual depth of 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. "These world records reflect the profound legacy of Chinese traditional culture," he said, "while offering global audiences a gateway to understanding Eastern philosophy and art."

The dual record marks a major milestone for Shenglian Mountain's international cultural brand, setting a model for the global promotion of traditional Chinese values. Taking this moment further, Shenglian Mountain officially launched the "Laozi Academy" construction plan. The academy aims to leverage the global influence of the Laozi statue as a cultural hub, collaborating with universities and research institutions worldwide to build an international platform for classical studies, academic exchange, and immersive cultural experiences.

Liu Zenghui, Director of the Shenglian Mountain Scenic Area, expressed hope that the academy will help more people appreciate the wisdom of the Tao Te Ching, allowing ancient Chinese philosophy to inspire new generations.

With the recognition from Lawrence World Records, Shenglian Mountain has become not only a landmark for Taoist culture but also a global destination for visitors seeking to experience the enduring charm and wisdom of Chinese civilization.

