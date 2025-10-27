On November 5 (Wed), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will hold the GGX Finance Summit at The Capitol Hotel Tokyu and on-line. In order to further develop discussions on transition finance, industry decarbonization, and other topics related to how business and finance contribute to decarbonization, we will promote mutual cooperation between the government, business, and financial sectors, and hold discussions to lead the international rule-making process to achieve both emission reductions and economic growth.

Outline of GGX Finance Summit

Date: November 5th, 2025 10:00-16:45 (JST, GMT+9:00)

Venue: The Capitol Hotel Tokyu (Tokyo) (2-10-3, Nagata-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0014, Japan)

Organizer: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), GX Acceleration Agency

Co-organizer: World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), TCFD Consortium

Format: Hybrid (On-site and on-line)

Language: Japanese/English (with English/Japanese simultaneous interpretation)

Program

10:00-10:10 Opening Remarks

TSUTSUI Yoshinobu (Chairperson, GX Acceleration Agency)

ITO Sadanori (Director-General, GX Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI))

10:10-10:20 Keynote Speech1 "How do we accelerate Japan's GX?"

As COO of the GX Acceleration Agency and a member of the GX Implementation Council, Mr. Shigetake will speak about Japan's GX initiatives and challenges, how we are working to overcome these challenges, and what must be done now for the future.

SHIGETAKE Naoki (COO, GX Acceleration Agency)

10:20-11:20 Panel Discussion1 "Global trend towards carbon neutrality and expectations for Japan's GX (Discussion by GXA Global Advisory Council Members)"

In this panel, international experts will share their views on the latest global trends toward decarbonization and discuss expectations and prospects for Japan's GX initiative, which will achieve decarbonization with economic growth and strengthened industrial competitiveness.

[ Moderator

TAKADA Hideki (Director (Finance and Sustainability), GX Acceleration Agency)

[ Panelist

Nicholas Pfaff (Deputy CEO, International Capital Market Association (ICMA))

Robert Youngman (Team Leader, Green Finance and Investment, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)

Sherry Madera (Chief Executive Officer, CDP)

Amit Bouri (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Global Impact Investing Network)

Sean Kidney (CEO and Co-founder, Senior Leadership Team, Climate Bonds Initiative)

Mary L. Schapiro (Vice Chair for Global Public Policy at Bloomberg L.P., where she also serves as Special Advisor to the Founder and Chairman and Vice Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ))

11:30-12:15 Panel Discussion2 "Expanding the Base of Financiers in Japan's Transition Finance"

This panel will explore measures and prospects for expanding the base of transition finance providers in Japan to support the massive capital demand for carbon neutrality by 2050.

[ Moderator

YOSHITAKA Mari (Representative Director, General Incorporated Association Virtue Design Steering Committee Member, Representative Director?GX Acceleration Agency)

[ Panelist

TANAKA Junichi (General Manager, Responsible Investment, Investment Planning Department, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company)

II Sachie (Sustainability Chief Strategist, Sustainable Business Promotion Department, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.)

SHIOMURA Kenji (Fellow/ Executive Sustainability Advisor, Research Division, Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.)

13:30-14:00 Guest Remarks

HANZAWA Junichi (Chairperson, Japanese Bankers Association)

UCHIDA Kazuto (President, Government Pension Investment Fund)

14:00-15:00 Panel Discussion3 "How to promote transition finance in Asia"

Transitions in emerging countries, particularly in Asia, as a center of global economic growth, is crucial for global decarbonization. This panel will examine the possibilities and challenges of transition finance in Asia.

[ Moderator

HAYASHI Reiko (Deputy President, BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.)

[ Panelist

Pradeep Tharakan (Director for Energy Transition, Asian Development Bank)

YAMASAKI Ryo (Special Advisor, Energy Investment Unit, Office Of The Chief Energy Economist, International Energy Agency)

ISHIKAWA Tomohiro (Chief Regulatory Engagement Officer, Sustainable Business Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

MIURA Tai (Deputy General Manager, Power And Infrastructure Services Division, Marubeni Corporation)

15:15-15:30 Keynote Speech2 "Toward the Future of Climate Disclosure"

This keynote will focus on how sustainability-related disclosures can be effectively linked to investment rather than disclosure for its own sake.

ITO Kunio (Director of Hitotsubashi CFO Education and Research Center/ Chair of the TCFD Consortium)

15:30-16:30 Panel Discussion4 "How to build GX Market through enhanced disclosure"

To expand GX investment, GX value should be fairly evaluated in the market. This panel will discuss how to assess reduction efforts across the entire value chain increasing disclosure requirement related to climate change.

[ Moderator

KAJIWARA Atsuko (Managing Director, Financial Services Unit, Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Advisory LLC)

[ Panelist

OSHIDA Shunsuke (Head Of Credit Research, Japan, Credit Research, Manulife Investment Management)

TEZUKA Hiroyuki (Fellow, JFE Steel Corporation)

Marvin Henry (Director, Climate Action, World Business Council for Sustainable Development)

NUMA Tsuyoshi (Manager, Finance, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.) and more

16:30-16:45 Closing Remarks

Nicholas Pfaff (Deputy CEO, International Capital Market Association (ICMA))

*The above programs and speakers may be subject to change at the discretion of the organizer.

