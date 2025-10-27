Anzeige


WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Lang & Schwarz
27.10.25 | 09:59
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,05809:59
Dow Jones News
27.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
119 Leser
Petrofac Limited: Restructuring Update

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Restructuring Update 
27-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
27 October 2025 

RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
  
 
Further to its announcement on 23 October 2025, Petrofac provides the following update.  
 
Having carefully assessed its options, and the impact of TenneT's decision to terminate Petrofac's scope of work on the 
2GW programme in the Netherlands, the Directors of Petrofac Limited (the Group's ultimate holding company) have applied 
to the High Court of England and Wales to appoint administrators to Petrofac Limited. 
 
This is a targeted administration of the Group's ultimate holding company only. 
 
The Group's operations will continue to trade, and options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being 
actively explored with its key creditors, including the Ad Hoc Group of Noteholders, who are supporting the Group with 
continued forbearance arrangements whilst alternative options are explored. The Group also retains the support of its 
RCF and Term Loan lenders who continue to extend maturities on a rolling basis. 
 
When appointed, administrators will work alongside Executive Management to preserve value, operational capability and 
ongoing delivery across the Group's operating and trading entities. 
 
Further information will be provided in due course. 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 

Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

Petrofac 

Petrofac is an international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of 
the world's leading energy companies. 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406212 
EQS News ID:  2218700 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.