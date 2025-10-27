Boeing B767-300BCF lease marks Airborne's latest undertaking in the widebody freighters market

Airborne Capital, a leading global aircraft asset manager, is delighted to announce the placement and delivery on long term lease of a second Boeing B767-300BCF widebody freighter with Geosky Airlines of Georgia. Geosky is an established and growing cargo airline founded in 2017. This latest addition will take its fleet of B767-300BCF to four units.

The lease underscores Airborne Capital's developing presence in the widebody freighter market and is its second transaction with Geosky Airlines. It is also the second lease involving several 767 freighter units that Airborne Capital is remarketing.

Cian Dooley, Founding Partner at Airborne Capital, said: "We are delighted to announce this transaction and to cement our relationship with Geosky Airlines as a client partner. Market interest in these aircraft is strong and we look forward to the successful remarketing of the remaining B767-300BCF aircraft in due course."

Tornike Kortoshidze, President of Geosky Airlines, said: "Geosky Airlines' business has been growing steadily in recent years and this additional unit underscores the strong demand for our services."

Geosky Airlines operates in both local and international markets spanning EMEA and Asia. In May 2025, Geosky Airlines successfully completed the renewal audit of a major operational safety milestone the IOSA RBI 2025 Audit.

About Airborne Capital:

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business that acts as the bridge between investors seeking bespoke aviation investments, and airlines plus lessors requiring differentiated aircraft capital solutions and advisory services.

Headquartered in Ireland and founded in 2017, Airborne Capital has a presence in Shannon, Dublin, London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. It manages over US$2 billion of aircraft assets through active relationships with a global set of investors. Airborne Capital is substantially owned by the management of the group.

For additional information about Airborne Capital, visit: www.airborne.capital

About Geosky Airlines:

Geosky Airlines is a leading Cargo Airline, Charter and ACMI provider specializing in delivering reliable, efficient, and flexible air freight solutions for businesses worldwide. The airline's fleet consists of two Boeing 747-200 and four Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft. Geosky is a member of IATA and its dedicated team ensures seamless logistics, delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving demands of global cargo transport.

For additional information about Geosky, visit: www.geosky.com

