Best Deal to You. Best Gift to the Planet: Jackery partners with Greenspark this Black Friday to turn great deals into real climate action

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Jackery - the global leader in portable power and green energy solutions - is taking a stand for the planet. In partnership with Greenspark, a sustainability platform that helps businesses take measurable climate action, Jackery is transforming every purchase into meaningful environmental impact.

While shoppers enjoy Jackery's lowest prices of the year, each purchase will now go further - helping restore nature and empower communities. For every £100 spent on Jackery's official UK online shop during the Black Friday campaign, running from October 27th to December 2nd, one mangrove tree will be planted in Kenya through Greenspark's verified reforestation partners, EarthLungs Reforestation Projects and Veritree. These mangroves are vital ecosystems that absorb carbon, protect coastlines, and create sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities. For every 10,000 trees planted, around 20 days of fair employment are created for local communities, while each tree absorbs up to 0.31 tons of CO2 over its lifetime.

Jackery's collaboration with Greenspark also extends beyond reforestation. Together, the two companies support verified climate projects such as The Plastic Bank, which transforms plastic pollution into income for coastal communities, and the UN Project 9933 - Improved Cook Stoves in Malawi, helping reduce carbon emissions and improve health outcomes through cleaner household energy.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jackery, a brand demonstrating that commercial success can drive meaningful environmental action," said Matt Williams, COO & Co-Founder of Greenspark. "By embedding verified impact into every purchase, Jackery is turning moments of customer activity into tangible, transparent climate action that people can genuinely feel part of."

This partnership reflects Jackery's mission to make green energy accessible and meaningful for everyone, while staying at the forefront of the fight against climate change. After purchase, customers can track their personal impact through a Greenspark dashboard, celebrating how every deal helps restore nature and empower communities.

