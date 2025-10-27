ICIS and Plan Grow Do announce exclusive training programme to drive sales evolution in a changing petrochemical landscape

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a leading global source of commodity intelligence, and Plan Grow Do (PGD), a specialist B2B lubricants sales consultancy and publisher of the Buyer Revolution research and Beyond the Blend podcast, today announced a new collaborative training programme designed to help the lubricants value chain meet the challenges of a highly competitive, digitally evolving marketplace.

The new programme will be exclusive to attendees at ICIS events, launching at the 30th ICIS World Base Oils and Lubricants Conference in February and will continue as a key agenda addition at other ICIS events throughout 2026.

The programme focuses on helping senior leaders in the chemical industry enhance their sales operations by connecting what the market is doing (prices, supply-demand and outlook) with how buyers make key decision (buyer-validated behaviours and practical sales execution). The ICIS and PGD workshops will deliver commercial insights that integrate ICIS commodity data with PGD sales training, creating a stronger salesforce.

The ICIS / PGD sales training programme will feature:

Executive briefings & client workshops : tailored sessions that align pricing reality with buyer expectations to shape the conversations sales teams have with their prospects

: tailored sessions that align pricing reality with buyer expectations to shape the conversations sales teams have with their prospects Data-enabled training & change management : ICIS market insights embedded into PGD's How to Sell Lubricants and Sales Excellence programmes, using insight to enhance and elevate day-to-day habits.

: ICIS market insights embedded into PGD's and Sales Excellence programmes, using insight to enhance and elevate day-to-day habits. Live Beyond the Blend: recordings, panels and workshops integrated into ICIS base oils & lubricants events, giving delegates practical, buyer-led takeaways.

"It has never been more important to provide sales teams in the chemical industry with the tools, methods and data to address the current market challenges such as longer sales cycles and lower conversion rates," said Dan Campion, Chief Revenue Officer at ICIS. "ICIS is proud to add Plan Grow Do training to our world-leading events, giving our customers the support they need to succeed."

"This collaboration moves the important conversations commercial operations need to have from a price-driven approach to a focus on value," said Steve Knapp, Co-founder, Plan Grow Do. "By combining trusted ICIS data with buyer-validated behaviours, we can help sales teams address their customers' needs with confidence."

About Plan Grow Do

Plan Grow Do is a B2B sales consultancy focused on the lubricants sector, known for the Buyer Revolution research, the Beyond the Blend podcast, and practical Sales Excellence programmes that align selling with how buyers want to buy.

About ICIS

ICIS is a division of RELX Group, a FTSE 10 company with revenues of £9.4 billion in 2024 and an employee base of over 35,000 across 40 countries. We exist to help businesses in the energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities.

At ICIS we make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. Thousands of decisions are taken across supply chains every day using our intelligence and we make this possible through a global presence that delivers the targeted, local insights customers need to achieve growth in a rapidly changing world. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources.

Learn more about ICIS here: https://www.icis.com/explore

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

The market capitalisation is approximately £64.1bn, €73.5bn, $85.3bn.*

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/5581409/ICIS_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804672/Plan_Grow_Do_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-and-plan-grow-do-announce-exclusive-training-programme-to-drive-sales-evolution-in-a-changing-petrochemical-landscape-302593974.html