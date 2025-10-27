JAKARTA, Oct 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Three-year old TransNusa, ends the third quarter of this year by achieving a historic milestone in growing its Perth-Bali route. In less than eight months after its inaugural flight, TransNusa has increased its flight frequency to 17 scheduled flights weekly.The airline started operating scheduled flights between Perth and Bali on March 20, this year, with just three scheduled flights weekly. TransNusa gradually increased its flight frequency from April through July. By the end of July, this year, TransNusa was already operating 14 scheduled flights weekly. With the latest expansion, the airline will now operate 17 scheduled flights weekly, setting a new benchmark for growth on this popular route.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, who is also a turnaround specialist in the aviation industry, said "This is a legacy moment for TransNusa as we have grown the Perth-Bali route to operate 17 scheduled flights weekly in less than eight months of operating the route, showcasing our strength, confidence and knowledge.The aviation veteran explained that the momentous achievement was in line with TransNusa's international growth strategy and aspirations."By increasing the scheduled flight frequency for the Perth-Bali route, TransNusa now offers passengers the most connectivity options between Western Australia and Indonesia, China as well as Singapore," said Datuk Bernard, adding that the ticket sales for the new scheduled flights started on October 23.Datuk Bernard explained that the frequency increase is also part of its international expansion strategy in supporting the demand for regional connectivity."In addition to providing passengers with various connectivity options between Perth and Bali, TransNusa's passengers from Perth can also enjoy the shortest transit duration, of under two hours, to Guangzhou, China via Bali," Datuk Bernard said, adding that passengers can also fly to Changi, Singapore, via Bali.DATUK BERNARD FRANCIS... Leading TransNusa to greater heightsDetails Of The Additional Scheduled FlightsTransNusa's additional three flights, which will be scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, will start on December 3, 2025.The additional scheduled flight, 8B 084 (DPS-PER), will depart at 00.20am from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive at Perth Airport at 04.05am from December 3 onwards. While TransNusa flight, 8B 085 (PER-DPS), will depart Perth Airport at 04.55am and arrived at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport at 08.45am.TransNusa will continue to operate its current daily scheduled flights, 8B 080 and 8B 082 (DPS-PER), which departs Bali at 09.10am and 12.55pm from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive the Perth Airport at 12.50pm and 16.55pm. The TransNusa flight, 8B 081 and 8B 083 (PER-DPS), will depart Perth Airport at 13.35pm and 18.05pm, respectively, and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on 17.20pm and 21.50pm.Sale of tickets for the scheduled flight from Perth to Bali will be priced from AUD149 onwards, IDR1.599.000 onwards, CNY565 onwards, and USD84 onwards. Potential passengers can purchase the tickets at transnusa.co.id or any secure Online Travel Agents (OTAs). For passengers who purchase tickets from OTAs, they can check-in at transnusa.co.id.Aiming to offer a comfortable experience to its passenger, TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320 that has been configured with only 174 seats, which offers a 30-inch legroom, for this international route that has a 3-hour and 40 minutes flight duration.On TransNusa's Premium Service Carrier product offerings, Datuk Bernard stressed that for its international flights, TransNusa not only provide premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO."For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide more complete services such as free baggage 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the ability to be able to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refunds, when needed."We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers." concluded Datuk Bernard.Media Contact:Trina Thomas RajE-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgMobile: +60124992672 (WhatsApp)Source: TransNusaCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.