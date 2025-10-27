Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ETF264 | ISIN: LU3038520774 | Ticker-Symbol: EDFS
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 09:58
5,997 Euro
+0,30 % +0,018
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE DEFENSE UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE DEFENSE UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9915,99809:59
5,9925,99709:59
Dow Jones News
27.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
3 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFE LN) 
Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.9767 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36448950 
 
CODE: DEFE LN 
 
ISIN: LU3038520774 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU3038520774 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DEFE LN 
LEI Code:   213800XM93P4CMDEM472 
Sequence No.: 406281 
EQS News ID:  2218890 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.