Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
27.10.2025 09:48 Uhr
Janus Henderson GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)

Janus Henderson GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27.10.25

TABULA ICAV

Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF Valuation Date ISIN Code Shares in Issue Currency Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation NET Asset Value NAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.10.25 IE000L1I4R94 1,789,086.00 USD 23,744.00 21,004,125.78 11.7401
Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF Valuation Date ISIN Code Shares in Issue Currency Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation NET Asset Value NAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.10.25 IE000LJG9WK1 525,302.00 GBP 0 5,482,006.22 10.4359

