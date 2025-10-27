Janus Henderson GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27
[27.10.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.10.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,789,086.00
|USD
|23,744.00
|21,004,125.78
|11.7401
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.10.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|525,302.00
|GBP
|0
|5,482,006.22
|10.4359
