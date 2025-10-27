Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q3 January - September 2025

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

"The Group reported net sales of MSEK 2,027 (1,919) for the quarter. Order intake totalled MSEK 1,952 (1,873), adjusted for currency effects, and was in line with the corresponding period last year. After two quarters with varying trends, order intake stabilised during the period."

The third quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,952 (1,873), an increase of +4.2% adjusted to 0.0% for currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 78

Net sales were MSEK 2,027 (1,919), an increase of +5.6% adjusted to +1.0% for currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 89

Operating profit before IAC was MSEK 147.1 (181.3), a decrease of -18.9% with an operating margin before IAC of 7.3% (9.4)

Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.47 (0.58)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 207.5 (213.7)

Webcast

An investor webcast following the Quarter 3 Report 2025 will be held on 27 October 2025 at 09:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts

Oscar Wallstén, CFO

Mobile: +46 767 62 24 90

E-mail: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 767 65 16 35

E-mail: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us

The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 13 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-27 09:00 CET.

