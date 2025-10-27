Falconedge PLC: Falconedge Gains Admission to Aquis Stock Exchange Ahead of IPO - Pioneering Next-Gen Institutional Hedge Fund Advisory with a Bitcoin Management Policy

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falconedge announces its proposed admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange (Aquis), marking a major milestone as one of Europe's most innovative digital asset and institutional finance platforms. The Company also plans to quote on the U.S. OTCQB market, broadening access to global investors. This listing, which is expected on 5 November 2025 positions Falconedge as a unique platform bridging traditional finance and Bitcoin-driven treasury management.

Formed as a spin-off from Falcon Investment Management, the award-winning firm ranked first in Europe in 2025 by HFM for hedge fund infrastructure and digital asset regulatory hosting, Falconedge continues to redefine institutional capital's interaction with Bitcoin.

A Legacy of Proven Expertise

Though newly listed, Falconedge inherits a strong legacy from Falcon Investment Management:

2018: Among the first to launch a regulated crypto fund in the UK

Peak AUM: Managed over $850 million in digital assets

2021: Launched a leading DeFi-focused crypto fund

This foundation provides institutional credibility, operational depth, and a multi-cycle track record underpinning its next phase of public growth.

A Distinct Model: Treasury Policy 2.0

Falconedge's strong revenue generating hedge fund advisory business drives recurring revenue and supports financial stability, enabling organic reinvestment into its Bitcoin treasury without dilution or external funding. The Company's capital structuring aims to transform Bitcoin from a static store of value into a productive, yield-generating balance sheet, allowing it to:

Scale its treasury exponentially through yield reinvestment and prudent leverage

Service debt while maintaining strong liquidity

Use retained profits to acquire more Bitcoin, reinforcing its position as a Bitcoin-centric public company

A Balanced, Less-Dilutive Growth Strategy

Falconedge aims to maximise shareholder value through compounding Bitcoin strategy with less dilution, while retaining flexibility to raise capital when strategic opportunities arise. This strategy sets out to strengthen the Bitcoin balance sheet, pursues accretive growth, and scale responsibly without compromising shareholder value.

"Our public listing marks more than a milestone; it signals our intent," said Roy Kashi, CEO of Falconedge. "We are building a model merging institutional finance with Bitcoin's exponential potential. Growing our advisory business remains key, alongside expanding our Bitcoin treasury through yield generation. These engines create a powerful capital structure intended to enhance profitability and deliver long-term shareholder value while preserving capital efficiency."

For general information about Falconedge or their IPO, please visit https://falconedge.co.uk or reach out to roy@falconedge.co.uk.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/falconedge-gains-admission-to-aquis-stock-exchange-ahead-of-ipo---pioneering-next-gen-institutional-hedge-fund-advisory-with-a-bitcoin-management-policy-302594017.html