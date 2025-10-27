NHS-licensed healthcare platform Evaro partners with period tracking app Clue in UK-first integration

Partnership bridges the gap between period tracking and contraception access as nearly half of UK women face barriers to contraception care

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker trusted by over 100 million worldwide, to provide seamless access to NHS-funded contraception directly through Clue's app.

This marks the first time a major cycle-tracking platform has integrated prescription healthcare services in the UK, creating a critical solution as the country grapples with an emergency contraception crisis. 2023 data shows the UK had the highest global search volume for emergency contraception and nearly half of UK women face contraception access barriers, with one in 20 patients having to wait at least four weeks to see a GP. The partnership launches as women's health takes center stage in the government's NHS modernisation agenda, with digital medicine transformation identified as a key priority.

The integration brings together Clue's engaged UK user base with Evaro's proven healthcare delivery platform, which has already served over 1 million patients. Users can transition directly from tracking their cycle in Clue to ordering contraception through Evaro's embedded pharmacy infrastructure - accessing free NHS-funded contraception with free delivery nationwide. The collaboration offers a completely free and remote alternative to existing digital NHS services which are limited to specific postcodes. The platform delivers healthcare to your door with banking-style simplicity: transparent dashboards, instant access, a fully remote experience, delivery, digital aftercare access, and re-ordering reminders. Essentially, the convenience women expect from modern digital services.

"Nearly half of UK women can't access basic contraception and I believe this is a systemic failure that technology can solve," said Dr. Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder of Evaro. "This partnership with Clue represents what I call the 'banking moment' for healthcare. Just as we'd never queue at a bank to transfer £20 today, women shouldn't wait two months for contraception. By providing this NHS service through our infrastructure in partnership with Clue, we're transforming how hundreds of thousands of women can access reproductive healthcare in the future. Very much, I hope, with the level of convenience that online banking provides today."

How it works

The service demonstrates how asynchronous healthcare - where consultations happen online at the patient's convenience rather than requiring real-time appointments - can solve the UK's healthcare accessibility challenge:

Users complete a brief online consultation within the Clue app

Evaro's certified clinicians review and approve prescriptions

Eligible patients in the UK will have access to 40 different NHS-funded oral contraceptive options

Medications are dispensed from Evaro's GPhC-registered pharmacy and delivered discreetly next-day

"Our mission at Clue is to help women and people with cycles understand their bodies and take control of their health," said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "By combining science and technology, we are actively changing the way people learn, access, and talk about menstrual and reproductive health around the world. Our partnership with Evaro is another step on that journey and we are delighted to be rolling out this innovative and convenient solution that will provide women with better access to prescription medication and greater agency over their wellbeing."

The partnership pioneers embedded healthcare - where consumer brands become healthcare access points by integrating Evaro's full-stack solution with a single line of code.

The service is available immediately to Clue users in the UK, following Evaro's successful Lovehoney partnership announced in May 2025.

About Evaro

Evaro is an NHS-licensed UK-based company making access to healthcare faster, more convenient and affordable by providing embeddable prescribing and pharmacy infrastructure for the web. Founded by medical professionals Dr Thuria Wenbar and Dr Oskar Wenbar, Evaro enables any brand to offer prescription medication directly to their customers. The company has served over 1 million patients and is one of the few online pharmacy providers to hold Care Quality Commission, General Pharmaceutical Council, and NHS licenses simultaneously. Evaro's platform currently supports over 80 conditions and has established partnerships with major consumer brands including Lovehoney. Learn more at https://evaro.com/

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns.

Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive,?track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide.

Join the movement that's changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free , today.

press@helloclue.com