Comply, the leading provider of regulatory and compliance technology solutions for financial firms, today announced it has acquired Trailight, the U.K.'s leading provider of purpose-built solutions for managing conduct risk, competence frameworks, and global accountability regimes.

With the addition of Trailight, Comply becomes the first and only unified compliance platform to bring together firm compliance, employee compliance, individual accountability regime and archiving solutions across jurisdictions. The acquisition strengthens Comply's growing presence in Europe, where demand for modern, integrated compliance solutions continues to accelerate amid expanding regulatory frameworks and accountability mandates.

"Over the past year, we've seen remarkable growth across Europe as firms seek to consolidate their compliance technology and gain greater transparency into both firm and employee obligations," said Michael Stanton, CEO of Comply. "Trailight is the perfect complement to that strategy, extending our reach, deepening our expertise in accountability frameworks, and enabling us to accelerate investments and our momentum in international markets."

The unified platform now connects every aspect of employee and firm compliance, from conflicts of interest and personal account dealing, to risk assessment, supervision, policies, and compliance calendar, into one scalable, cloud-based system.

A Unified Platform for Global Compliance Leaders

Together, Comply and Trailight set a new standard for regulatory compliance in financial services. The combined platform enables firms to manage compliance programs globally with localised precision, supporting the complete lifecycle of regulatory oversight for both firms and individuals.

: Trailight expands coverage across international frameworks including SMCR (UK), IAF and SEAR (Ireland), IAC (Singapore), and MIC (Hong Kong). Clients gain advanced capabilities for Statements of Responsibilities, governance mapping, Reasonable Steps documentation, and Fit Proper assessments, all within the Comply Platform. For Trailight clients: joining Comply unlocks access to industry-leading capabilities in employee compliance, including personal account dealing, gifts and entertainment tracking, outside business interest management, and integrated attestations.

"Joining Comply allows us to accelerate our shared mission of helping compliance and HR teams modernise oversight with technology built for the evolving regulatory landscape," said David McNair Scott, CEO of Trailight. "Together, we're delivering a truly global platform for people-focused compliance."

Accelerating Global Compliance with Automation

Trailight's modern, cloud-based platform automates workflows for regulatory mapping, certification, conduct oversight, and competency tracking, reducing manual overhead and increasing transparency. Combined with Comply's enterprise-grade infrastructure, the integrated platform enables firms to embed governance into day-to-day operations and scale compliance programs efficiently across regions.

Trailight has earned recognition from clients for its intuitive design and depth of functionality, with a global Tier 1 bank describing it as "the most comprehensive individual accountability regime solution in the market."

Torch Partners acted as exclusive sell-side advisors to Trailight for this transaction.

About Comply

Comply is the leading provider of compliance software, consulting, and education resources for financial services firms. With more than 5,000 clients and hundreds of employees across the globe, Comply empowers Chief Compliance Officers and their teams to proactively manage regulatory obligations, mitigate risk, and scale with confidence.

About Trailight

Trailight is a U.K.-based regulatory compliance platform helping firms manage individual accountability, conduct oversight, and governance frameworks including SMCR, IAF, SEAR, and ECOI. Built with automation and transparency at its core, Trailight provides firms with a "golden source of people-focused truth" across jurisdictions.

